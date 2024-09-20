Tim Walter’s position as Hull City manager is already in danger after an underwhelming start to the season.

According to Football Insider, the German coach is already under pressure to deliver results or else he faces the sack.

The Tigers have made a poor start to the campaign, failing to win any of their opening five fixtures.

The East Yorkshire outfit have drawn three and lost two, leaving them with just three points to their name.

Walter was appointed at Hull over the summer, replacing Liam Rosenior (pictured below) after he guided the club to a seventh place finish in the Championship.

Tim Walter under pressure at Hull

This is Walter’s first role in English football, having previously managed in the German second tier with the likes of Holstein Kiel, Stuttgart and Hamburg.

Hull were also eliminated from the EFL Cup in the first round by Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday at home.

It was a turbulent summer transfer window for Walter, who had players like Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves depart for big money to the Premier League.

The pair were crucial to Rosenior’s side in the previous campaign, but earned moves to Aston Villa and Ipswich Town, respectively.

Up to 16 players were signed as the club overhauled the first team squad after just narrowly missing out on a play-off place.

Mohamed Belloumi, Abu Kamara, Charlie Hughes, Kasey Palmer, Liam Millar, Mason Burstow, Marvin Mehlem and Anthony Racioppi were among the permanent additions, with Ryan Giles also signing after his initial loan move from Luton Town.

Temporary deals were also secured for Carl Rushworth, Gustavo Puerta, Óscar Zambrano, Chris Bedia and Finley Burns, with Steven Alzate signing as a free agent.

Hull City league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of September 20th) Team P GD Pts 19 Luton Town 5 -4 4 20 Sheffield Wednesday 5 -5 4 21 Preston North End 5 -6 4 22 Hull City 5 -4 3 23 Portsmouth 5 -5 3 24 Cardiff City 5 -10 1

Hull will head into this weekend’s round of fixtures sitting 22nd in the table, in the relegation zone after only five games.

Walter will be under pressure to deliver results immediately, with the team back in action this evening when they travel to face Stoke City.

The Potters have already changed managers this season, replacing Steven Schumacher with Narcís Pélach earlier this week.

Victory at Stoke would move Hull up to 13th in the table ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.

The two sides meet at the Bet365 Stadium in an 8pm kick-off.

Walter should be given patience by Hull

Bringing Walter in for Rosenior was about bringing in a more attractive style of play, but a slow start to the new season should’ve been expected with all these major changes in the team.

The German has only had six competitive games to implement his way of playing with a squad that is also still getting to know each other.

Changing manager would be a very short-term view at this stage, and more patience should be shown to the 48-year-old.

One win can move Hull right up the table, so it is still far too early to be concerned about their poor results just yet.