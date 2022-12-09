Stoke City vs Cardiff City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The Championship returns this weekend with Stoke City welcoming Cardiff City to the bet365 Stadium with both desperate for three points.

It’s been an underwhelming campaign for the two clubs, who have both made a managerial change in the opening months of the campaign.

The Potters go into the clash in 17th position but they are just two points above the relegation zone and the Bluebirds are a point below the Staffordshire outfit, so both will be nervously looking over their shoulder.

Therefore, the game is a significant one and here we give you the rundown ahead of the clash…

Latest team news

There’s been good news for Stoke with Harry Souttar back in the country after a fantastic World Cup for Australia which came after playing just one game for the Potters in a year due to a serious knee injury. So, his return will be very welcome.

There was more good news for Alex Neil, as Tyrese Campbell is back to full fitness and impressed in a friendly against Nottingham Forest last week.

Meanwhile, there’s a similarly positive update for Cardiff, as Mark Hudson revealed Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill are back in full fitness after injury-hit seasons, although the latter did make the World Cup with Wales.

Is there a live stream?

Unusually for a 15:00 Saturday kick-off, this one is available to watch in the UK as it’s on the Sky Sports red button.

With the World Cup taking place, the blackout on a Saturday afternoon has been lifted, allowing clubs to decide if they wanted the game to be shown on TV, with Stoke and Cardiff agreeing that this could be streamed.

As is often the case, there will be radio commentary also available via the respective club websites.

What time is kick-off?

As mentioned, this is a 15:00 kick-off on Saturday, December 10. Team news will be revealed on social media an hour before.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Cardiff City