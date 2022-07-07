Stoke City update shared as Leeds United & Rangers track 23-y/o

Stoke City are not expecting to lose Josh Tymon this window despite plenty of interest in the left-back.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Potters last season, making 44 appearances, which saw him score once and register four assists.

With Tymon’s all-round game catching the eye, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding his future, with recent reports claiming Leeds and Norwich had joined Rangers in watching the player as they weigh up bids.

However, Stoke-On-Trent Live have revealed the Championship side are confident of keeping Tymon ‘barring an exceptional turn of events’, which would be in the form of a massive bid.

They say the reported £6m figure that has been suggested is way below what Stoke would accept for the player, who has three years to run on his contract, so they are in no position where they need to cash in.

Plus, Tymon is a key player for Michael O’Neill, with the boss expecting to use the former Hull man as his first-choice wing-back for the upcoming season.

The verdict

You can understand why Stoke are determined to keep hold of Tymon and the important thing is that they aren’t in a position where they have to cash in.

When you add into the fact that Tymon is surely enjoying his time at the club considering he plays all the time, there clearly aren’t too many worried at Stoke.

Of course, a big bid can change the situation, so it’s ultimately going to be down to the interested clubs to stump up some serious cash if they want Tymon.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.