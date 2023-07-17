Stoke City reportedly have the money to test Sunderland's resolve over in-demand striker Ross Stewart.

That's according to journalist Alan Nixon, who has claimed that Middlesbrough and Southampton are also keen on the Scot.

Despite missing the best part of last term due to injury, Stewart's stock has risen on the back of his impressive goalscoring form on Wearside.

He bagged 24 goals to fire Sunderland to League One promotion in 2021/22 and then scored 11 goals in 15 appearances in 2022/23, which showed he was more than capable of making the step up to Championship level.

Nixon has reported that Boro, Stoke and Southampton are all interested in the centre-forward but indicated that he will have to complete his recovery from the season-ending Achilles injury that he suffered in January before the race really hots up.

The Potters are led by former Black Cats boss Alex Neil, who is seemingly eyeing a reunion with Stewart, and Nixon has claimed that they do have the money to test Sunderland's resolve this summer.

When is Ross Stewart out of contract at Sunderland?

The Championship interest in Stewart is, in part, a result of his contract situation at Sunderland.

The Scotland international has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at the Stadium of Light and is yet to agree new terms despite being offered a contract that would have made him the club's highest earner last year - as Football League World revealed in November.

Contract negotiations are thought to be ongoing but it is unclear whether the two sides are close to a resolution.

Tony Mowbray on Ross Stewart

Mowbray was pressed on Stewart's current situation recently and indicated that little progress had been made.

He told The Northern Echo: "I don't know to be honest.

"I don't think there's any change otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there. I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that. Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available."

Unsurprisingly, the Black Cats boss wants to see the 27-year-old sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light but as a former player he appreciates the position that the Scot finds himself in.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger," he said.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities. If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting. Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."