Stoke City tribute emerges following Michael O’Neill sacking

Joint chairman John Coats has confirmed the dismissal of Michael O’Neill as manager of Stoke City.

It was initially reported this morning that the club had parted ways with the 53-year-old.

That has now been made official, with the club wishing O’Neill the best for the rest of his career.

The former Northern Ireland manager was credited with stabilising the club during a difficult period.

A poor run of form in the second half of last season had raised doubts over his future in charge of the Potters, but the club maintained his position going into the summer.

Signings have been brought in under O’Neill in the transfer window, but a slow start to the new Championship campaign have cost him his job at the Bet365 Stadium.

The club recognised his time at the club, having arrived in late 2019, but stated that now is the right time for both parties to go their separate ways.

“Michael joined us in November 2019 when the Club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated,” said Coates, via the club’s official website.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction.

“I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future.”

One win from the team’s opening five games has left the team 21st in the league table.

O’Neill’s final game in charge was a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland last weekend, in which a Ross Stewart strike on the stroke of half time sealed all three points for Alex Neil’s side.

Dean Holden will take charge of the team’s upcoming clash with Blackburn Rovers on August 27.

The Verdict

The timing of the decision has certainly raised a lot of eyebrows this morning.

It was a poor start to the campaign for Stoke, but it has also only been five league games.

Hindsight is 20/20, but giving O’Neill an almost full transfer window to make additions to the club and then only allowing him five matches to prove himself is an absurd decision on the face of it.

It remains to be seen who will come in and take charge of the first team but, given deadline day is next week, the hope would be that a plan is already in place to find a replacement quickly.