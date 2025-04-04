This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

FLW's Stoke City fan pundit has expressed his concerns at whether the Potters will be able to keep hold of their star players this summer, following another campaign of struggle towards the bottom of the Championship table.

Stoke's turbulent season shows no signs of slowing down in the midst of a vital second-tier run-in. The Potters have had three different permanent managers this term, with Mark Robins the man tasked with keeping them afloat in the Championship over the next seven games.

The Potters' summer planning will be on hold right now, with survival being the immediate objective, but their chiefs and sporting director, Jon Walters, will no doubt already have an idea of what they want to get out of the upcoming transfer window.

Championship table (17th-23rd) as of April 3 Pos Team P GD Pts 17. Portsmouth 39 -14 45 18. Stoke City 39 -12 42 19. Oxford United 39 -17 42 20. Derby County 39 -9 41 21. Hull City 39 -9 41 22. Cardiff City 39 -20 40 23. Luton Town 39 -25 38

Numerous incomings will certainly be on the agenda, but Stoke's main aim for the summer will be retaining their key men like Viktor Johansson, Wouter Burger, Million Manhoef and Bae Junho.

Potters fan pundit issues 'concern' at potential sales of Mark Robins' key players

Stoke have struggled as a team this season, but they still boast numerous key individuals in their squad who will no doubt be on the radar of higher-placed clubs by the time the summer transfer window rolls around.

FLW's Potters fan pundit, Sam Harrison, is worried that they will struggle to keep hold of their best players, such as the aforementioned quartet, in the months to come, particularly given their issues with financial fair play and the potential need to sell players to be able to invest in new signings.

“I think my main concern relates to outgoings, and the reason it does is because Stoke, financially, will have to work it out," Sam told FLW.

“We had the restraints in January, and obviously outgoings will impact incomings, and how we approach (the transfer market).

“There are four players that you would be saying ‘if we can keep all four it would be absolutely magnificent,’ but you feel that one, two, or even three of them could go, unfortunately.

“The reason being is that four of Stoke’s top players are ones that we have got permanently. That’s Wouter Burger, Viktor Johansson, Bae Junho and Million Manhoef.

“I think the concern is how many of them we are going to be able to keep hold of, and how many of them we will be able to get a profit on, or whatever.

“I think that is the big thing. If we can keep Johansson, it would be absolutely huge. Finding a keeper that is so consistent and is one of the top ones in the Championship, and having him here for another season, which is hopefully in the Championship, obviously would be absolutely massive.

“You’ve got your creative players in Junho and Manhoef. Manhoef has that creative spark, that something to get you over the line and a bit of pizzazz to get you off your seat.

“Junho is such a good ball-carrier. He’s another one where it has been a tough season for Stoke, and he and Burger in their first seasons last season were the two top players.

“It was as simple as that, they were the two key players. This season it has been a bit of a struggle, obviously under Pelach as well. It’s been a topsy-turvy season, so there haven’t really been many consistent performers apart from Ashley Phillips and Johansson.

“With Junho, I just think he is still young and still learning. The Championship, at the end of the day, is relentless, but he is finding that form again and showing what he is made of.

“He’s so confident when he is in his flow, and I think it is one where he is another creative player that you would love to have in your squad. If we can keep hold of him, he would be a real good asset to our side.

“With Burger, there was the potential that he was going to leave in January. I’m not too sure what happened with that, but obviously it fell through, which was really positive for Stoke.

“Hopefully he doesn’t look to go again, but he may well do. He could go, which would be a real shame, but I think there is so much more to his game.

“Viktor Johansson recently revealed how (Burger) has an impact on the leadership side of things, and I think with a player like him, a midfield presence, a lot of clubs will like him. If we can keep him, absolutely marvellous.

“Those four are our prized asse