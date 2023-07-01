Stoke City have retained their interest in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Dion Sanderson, according to Birmingham Live.

Sanderson has plenty of EFL experience under his belt already. Spending time on loan at Cardiff City and Sunderland and impressing in League One with the latter, he then moved on to Birmingham City during the summer of 2021 before he was recalled by Wolves during the following January.

But another loan exit was sanctioned for him during the same month, with the defender moving to Queens Park Rangers as Mark Warburton's side looked to seal a place in the top flight.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to make that much of a positive impact in the English capital before his return to Molineux last summer.

Then returning to Birmingham for the 2022/23 campaign, it's unclear where his next destination will be with Blues not having the option to buy him at the end of his second loan spell at St Andrew's.

Who else is interested in Dion Sanderson?

Unfortunately for Stoke, Birmingham are interested in securing a permanent deal for him, although it's unclear whether they will have the funds to do that after spending fees on the likes of Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik and Ethan Laird.

In fairness, they didn't seem to spend a huge amount on the trio and with Jobe and Jude Bellingham's summer moves in mind, they probably have quite a bit to spend.

This is why a return to St Andrew's for Sanderson shouldn't be ruled out.

Stoke have retained their interest in him though - and former loan club Sunderland have also been linked with a move for him.

Should Stoke City make a move for Dion Sanderson?

The Potters should be looking to move for him but on one condition.

He has to be reasonably cheap because they need to bring in quite a few players this summer and can't afford to spend big on individuals, even though Harry Souttar's sale generated a lot of money.

Their central defender certainly needs to be strengthened though, with Axel Tuanzebe, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox and Phil Jagielka all departing this summer.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Potters reignite their interest in the former, but they aren't likely to be short of competition if they do.

In terms of wages, Sanderson could be a more affordable addition, but they shouldn't look to devote a huge amount of money to this deal because there will be alternatives available.