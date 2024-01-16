Highlights Lewis Baker's thunderous free-kick secured Stoke City's win against Rotherham United, potentially changing his transfer status.

Baker's limited playing time before the New Year has seen an upturn in results as Stoke City's fortunes improve.

Despite his injury issues, Baker's attacking prowess and valuable contributions make him too important to be let go, solidified by his performance against Rotherham.

Lewis Baker scored the only goal of the game as Stoke City earned their second win in the Steven Schumacher era on Saturday.

Baker thundered home a free-kick on the verge of half-time, a strike that proved to be the difference away at Rotherham United.

At one point, it seemed as if the midfielder would leave Stoke City in this transfer window, but this goal may well change that completely.

Lewis Baker transfer speculation

Lewis Baker was stripped of the Stoke capacity at the start of this season which could have been viewed as the beginning of the end.

Darren Witcoop then reported last month that he was “close to full fitness” and also, “one to keep an eye on as a potential outgoing.”

Also mentioned in this tweet as possible departees were Josh Tymon and D’Margio Wright-Phillips.

Injuries were something that cropped up for Baker alongside the loss of the armband. The midfielder underwent knee surgery in 2023 and he missed 17 games as a result.

Steven Schumacher taking over from Scotsman Alex Neil meant a fresh start for the whole Stoke squad, and had the chance to make or break Baker’s time with the club.

Schumacher has signed a few players already in his new job and one of the arrivals could be considered a further threat to Baker.

Luke Cundle, who the manager worked with at Plymouth Argyle, was recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers so as to be sent to the Potters and him and Baker occupy a similar area on the field.

With the ability to power home free-kicks with ease though, the latter is certainly an asset for Stoke.

Change of fortunes at Stoke City

In the month of December, Baker played less than 40 minutes of Championship football, spread across three cameo appearances against Plymouth Argyle, Millwall and Watford.

Stoke struggled in that lead up to Christmas with their only win coming away at Birmingham City.

Baker has been a regular feature in the team for the first three games of the New Year though, and there’s a subsequent upturn in results.

He played the full game against Ipswich Town, which ended goalless, and then scored past Bart Verbruggen of Brighton and Hove Albion and Rotherham’s Viktor Johansson.

Looking at the season as a whole and nobody has really led the charge for Stoke when it comes to goals.

Andre Vidigal has six to his name whilst Ryan Mmaee has scored four and assisted three, both of whom have played in 21 games each.

Stoke City top scorers, as per The BBC Player Goals Assists Games played Minutes per goal Andre Vidigal 6 0 21 229 Ryan Mmaee 4 3 21 335 Mehdi Leris 3 2 20 457 Daniel Johnson 2 2 27 873 Tyrese Campbell 2 1 10 283 Lewis Baker 2 0 6 152 Josh Laurent, Wouter Burger and Lynden Gooch have also scored two goals each

Baker meanwhile has appeared just six times and has the best goals-to-game ratio, with 152 minutes per goal.

His quality is shining through as an attacking midfielder who is simply too valuable to let go.

The injury issues are there for all to see, but his moments of brilliance can make up for this and so the Rotherham game should cement the decision of a transfer U-turn for Baker.