Stoke City are close to completing the signing of Japanese midfielder Tatsuki Seko from J1 League club Kawasaki Frontale.

Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex have claimed that Seko has left Frontale's squad in the process of his move to the Potters following the announcement on X which added a fellow teammate will be leaving with him.

The 26-year-old J League star is set to bolster Steven Schumacher's midfield this summer, adding to a packed squad.

Schumacher will be adding his eighth signing this summer following the arrival of Bosun Lawal from Celtic on Sunday with potential additions of Luke Cundle and Andrew Moran to follow.

Stoke set to complete the transfer of Tatsuki Seko

Seko is a right-footed natural defensive midfielder who can also play as a right back. He presses well and has a physical style of play, which would make him a good fit for Schumacher's Potters.

Kawasaki won the Japanese Cup 2023 and the Japanese Super Cup in 2024, where Seko played a key role in their triumphs.

He moved to Kawasaki in 2022 from Yokohama FC, where he has since made 93 appearances for the Japanese outfit and came up through the Meiji University team.

Seko has a wealth of experience under his belt already and has had attacking input playing in Japan, something that Schumacher might be experimenting with as a defensive midfielder.

Tatsuki Seko all-time career stats per StokeonTrentLive Appearances Goals Assists 169 10 15

Seko is deemed a more defensive option, so he will need to work hard to provide competition for Josh Laurent and Wouter Burger, who are both main stays in this Stoke side.

The Potters' potential need for Seko

Schumacher has just about improved every point of his squad, but looks to strengthen his midfield options due to Ben Pearson's injury, who is out for the start of the season due to undergoing hamstring surgery.

Schumacher said it was "frustrating" for his side with Pearson finding his feet since joining in the January 2023 transfer window from Bournemouth.

Despite rumours linking Stoke with both Moran and Cundle, Schumacher is looking to add another midfielder to his ranks.

After a great start to the season with two wins out of two, after the opening day victory at Coventry and last night's 2-0 victory against Carlisle United, the hard work is happening both on and off the pitch.

A young Stoke City side shone bright thanks to goals from 17-year-old Freddie Anderson and 18-year-old Emre Tezgel, Schumacher could be looking at Seko to add a more senior member.

Japan in the EFL

Seko has earned his plaudits in Japan and now seeks a new challenge at the Bet365 Stadium.

A recurring factor now is seeing Japanese footballers embracing the idea of moving to the EFL.

Seko will be the newest addition of seven other players in the EFL who have taken the next step of their career in England.

Birmingham duo Ayumu Yokoyama and Koji Miyoshi, Yuki Ohashi at Blackburn Rovers, Daiki Hashioka playing for Luton, Yu Hirakawa at Ashton Gate with Bristol City and Koki Saito, who is currently at Queens Park Rangers.

Stoke will be keen to complete the transfer before their next game at Watford this Saturday.