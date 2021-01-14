Stoke City transfer round-up: Tottenham player set to sign, Alfie Doughty update, details of already completed deal emerge

Stoke City have already got their business underway in the January transfer window with some intriguing signings.

Attacker Rabbi Matondo and left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies have both joined on loan from Schalke and Sheffield United respectively, and it seems as though the Potters are not done there.

There is still plenty of speculation of more deals that the Potters are keen to get done between now and the end of the month, as they look to strengthen their chances of a promotion push during the second half of the season.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest transfer stories emerging from around the Bet365 Stadium over the past few days.

Jack Clarke set to sign

One deal that it seems is close to being completed by Stoke, is for Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.

A number of Championship clubs have been linked with the young attacker this month, but it seems as though the Potters have won the race for the Spurs prospect.

According to reports from Football Insider, Stoke have now agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign Clarke on loan for the rest of the season, with a deal seemingly set to be completed in time for the Potters’ trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.

Did Stoke pay more or less than £1million for each of these 14 players?

1 of 14 Did Stoke sign Jacob Brown for more or less than £1 million from Barnsley? More Less

Alfie Doughty move details revealed

Another player who Stoke look to have won the race for this month, is Charlton’s Alfie Doughty.

The likes of Brighton, Bournemouth, QPR, Celtic and Rangers have all apparently been interested in the winger, but the latest reports from The Stoke Sentinel have claimed that the Potters look set to complete a deal for the 21-year-old.

However, it could still be some time before we see Doughty in a Stoke shirt, with the Potters expected to loan him back to Charlton for the rest of this season.

Rabbi Matondo boost revealed

Matondo has barely been at Stoke for a week, but it already seems as though the Potters have done well with this deal.

The deal for the former Manchester City academy man did seem to be something of a coup for the Potters, and that suggestion is further enhanced by recent reports about the details of the deal they have agreed with Schalke.

According to a report from German outlet WAZ, Schalke have only reduced their wage budget slightly by loaning Matondo to Stoke, with the Championship club apparently not paying a loan fee for the winger.