Stoke City transfer round-up: Striker links reemerge, PL clubs circling player, Potters look to offload duo

It has been a busy January transfer window for Stoke City up until now.

The Potters have already completed the loan signings of Rabbi Matondo, Rhys Norrington-Davis, and Jack Clarke, while Alfie Doughty has joined on a permanent basis from Charlton Athletic.

However, it seems as though Michael O’Neill’s side may not be done when it comes to their January transfer business, with plenty of speculation continuing to surround the Bet365 Stadium, as the Potters look to build a squad capable of competing for a play-off place in the next few months.

Here, we take a look at the biggest transfer stories to have emerged around Stoke over the course of the past few days.

Sam Cosgrove links return

It seems there is still of possibility of Stoke adding to their squad in what remains of the window, with Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove once again linked with the Potters.

The striker was previously linked with a move to Stoke last January, and it seems those rumours of a Bet365 Stadium move have now re-emerged.

According to recent reports from The Scottish Sun, Stoke are once again considering a move for the striker – who has a total of 47 goals in 102 appearances for Aberdeen – and have watched the 24-year-old in the past few weeks, with suggestions it could cost them £2.7 million to complete a deal.

Which seven of these 18 statements about Michael O’Neill are fake?

1 of 18 O'Neill was born in 1969? True Fake

Burnley lead Premier League clubs in race for Collins

One player who it seems could be on the way out of the Bet365 Stadium this month, is Nathan Collins.

According to fresh reports from The Sun, Burnley are currently in pole position to complete a deal for the 19-year-old centre-back, who has made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, which is thought to be worth around £10million.

That’s despite the fact that Arsenal, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are all also said to be interested in potentially bringing the defender to the Premier League.

Potters look to offload forgotten duo

Collins may not be the only player to leave Stoke this month, with the Potters keen to offload defensive duo Kevin Wimmer and Moritz Bauer.

Neither player has made an appearance for the club since the start of last season, and the club are now looking to cut their losses on the pair.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Stoke have approached a number of clubs across Europe with the view to securing an agreement to sell the pair, although it remains to be seen if they will find any takers.