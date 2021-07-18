Stoke City transfer round-up: Potters knocked back with striker bid, 19-year-old completes EFL move

Stoke City have already got going with their business in the summer transfer window.

The Potters have so far completed three permanent signings, with defender Ben Wilmott, midfielder Mario Vrancic and goalkeeper Jack Bonham all making the move to the Bet365 Stadium.

However, it seems that Stoke may not be done yet, with plenty more transfer stories involving the club emerging recently.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Stoke transfer news to have broken over the course of the past few days.

Slavia Prague knock back Jan Kuchta offer

It appears Stoke are keen to add a striker to their squad this summer, and one target who has seemingly emerged to fill that role, is Jan Kuchta.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Slavia Prague last season, helping the club to a League and Cup double on the domestic front, as well as the quarter finals of the Europa League, something which has seemingly caught the attention of those at Stoke.

According to reports from Czech outlet iSport, Stoke have already seen a loan-to-buy bid for Kuchta rejected, although the Championship club could return with an improved offer for the striker, who it has been suggested could find it hard to turn down the chance to play Premier League football in the future.

Nna Noukeu seals Crawley loan

One Stoke player who has secured his departure from the Bet365 Stadium in the past few days, is goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu.

The 19-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Stoke, although he did feature in the matchday squad on a number of occasions, and it now seems as though the teenager will get the opportunity to experience regular first-team football elsewhere in the coming campaign.

It was announced on Friday that Nna Noukeu has now sealed a loan move to Crawley Town, where he will look to help the League Two club improve on their 12th place finish in the fourth-tier standings from last season.

Clucas signs new deal despite Championship links

One player it has now been confirmed will not be leaving Stoke this summer, is Sam Clucas.

It had been claimed earlier this summer that Stoke were willing to let the midfielder leave for free this summer if he could agree a deal with another before the end of June, with Blackburn, Sheffield United, Millwall and Nottingham Forest all credited with an interest in the 30-year-old.

However, Clucas will now seemingly be staying where he is for next season at the very least, with it having now been announced that the midfielder has signed a new two-year with Stoke, securing his future at the Bet365 Stadium until the end of the 2022/23 season.