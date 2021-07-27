Stoke City transfer round-up: O’Neill confirms interest in Premier League player, 31-year-old set for League One move as remaining plans emerge

It has already been something of a busy transfer summer transfer window for Stoke City.

The Potters have already completed the signings of Ben Wilmott, Jack Bonham and Mario Vrancic, as they aim to build on their 14th place finish in the Championship last season.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, it seems there is still plenty of business to be done at The Bet365 Stadium before the window closes at the end of next month.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at some of the biggest transfer stories to have emerged over the course of the past few days.

Vokes close to Wycombe move

One player who looks as though he could be on his way out of Stoke City this summer, is Sam Vokes.

The striker found himself down the pecking order for the Potters last season, failing to score in 30 league appearances, with just five starts, for Michael O’Neill’s side, and it now looks as though he is set to make the move to League One for the coming campaign.

According to reports from Football Insider, Wycombe Wanderers are in talks to sign the 31-year-old this summer, as they look to respond in League One in the coming campaign following their relegation from the Championship last season, with Vokes apparently free to leave the Potters in the coming weeks.

22 things ever Stoke City fan should know - do you?

1 of 22 What year was the club founded? 1862 1863 1864 1865

O’Neill confirms Davis interest

It seems that it could be a case of one striker in and one striker out at Stoke in the next month or so.

Reports over the weekend revealed that the Potters are interested in a loan deal for Keinan Davis from Aston Villa, something it seems manager Michael O’Neill is not shying away from.

Speaking after the Potters’ 2-0 friendly win over Villa on Saturday, a game in which Davis came off the bench, O’Neill claimed that a number of Championship clubs are likely to be interested in the attacker this summer, admitting that his side are one who come into that category.

Stoke figure outlines recruitment plans

Given O’Neill’s interest in Davis, recent comments from the club’s Chief Executive Tony Scholes will no doubt have pleased the Stoke manager.

The Potters have seen several players leave the club this summer, most notably Nathan Collins, who has joined Premier League side Burnley for a reported £12million, which could now benefit the Potters in the rest of the window.

Speaking to The Stoke Sentinel recently, Scholes admitted that the funds brought in from player departures, means that the club should be able to afford to bring in “one or two” more players, before the market closes at the very latest.