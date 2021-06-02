Stoke City transfer round-up: Midfielder leaves, Nathan Collins updates emerge, Badou Ndiaye latest

Stoke City are already starting to get their transfer business underway ahead of what could be a busy summer period at the Bet365 Stadium.

There have already been a couple of transfer reports emerging surrounding potential outgoings at Stoke. The club have also now confirmed who will be leaving this summer at the end of their current deals. That should mean that O’Neill is now clearer about the areas of the squad that they need to address in the window.

The Potters will need to potentially sell one or two players or get them off their wage bill before they can think about bringing players into the club. They will hope they can do that as soon as possible so that they can get players in and up to speed ahead of the start of next term.

With that in mind, we round-up the latest transfer news concerning the Potters…

Jordan Cousins amongst players leaving Stoke

One thing that Stoke have managed to confirm already ahead of the summer is the departure of midfielder Jordan Cousins.

The Potters announced their retained list on Tuesday and they revealed that the 27-year-old will not be being offered new deal to extend his stay at the Bet365 Stadium.

However, also confirmed within their retained list was the confirmation that both James Chester and midfielder John Obi Mikel have been handed extensions to secure their futures.

The experienced pair have been important players for Michael O’Neill’s side this season and they should now continue to be valued members of the squad next term.

Burnley still interested in Nathan Collins as Stoke’s stance becomes clearer

Reports have emerged over the last few days surrounding the potential future of defender Nathan Collins, who seems set to be a player in a lot of demand this summer.

A report from The Sun has revealed that the Potters are holding out for a high offer for the 20-year-old. That comes with them waiting to see if the likes of Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Manchester United come in with sizeable offers to rival Burnley.

The latest report from The Athletic has also reaffirmed that Collins remains firmly on the radar of Burnley this summer as the Clarets look to bolster their defensive options.

Sean Dyche’s side had bids rejected for him in the winter window and it seems they will have to endure more interest from them this summer.

Badou Ndiaye closes in on exit from Stoke

One player that is nearing an exit from the Potters this summer is midfielder Badou Ndiaye. It has been clear now for a while that he does not have a long-term future with the club. Now the latest report from the Stoke Sentinel has confirmed that newly-promoted Turkish side Adana Demirspor are close to signing him.

The report added that the deal is likely to be a permanent one, which will be a major plus for the Potters who have been forced to send him out on loan to the likes of Galatasaray, Trabzonspor, Karagumruk and Al Ain. It seems now he is set to leave for good now.