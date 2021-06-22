Stoke City transfer round-up: Major Nathan Collins update, Josh Windass news, Corry Evans latest

Stoke City will be needing to see more progress being made on the transfer front over the next few weeks with the Potters wanting to make changes to their squad ahead of next term.

So far, it has been very quiet at the Bet365 Stadium in terms of arrivals, but the Potters have been working away at chipping down their wage bill and getting rid of one or two outcasts from their squad.

That has seen the likes of Kevin Wimmer, Liam Lindsay and Jordan Cousins already depart the club for pastures new.

There is still more work to be done though and Stoke will also need to ensure that they do not neglect the business of strengthening the squad whilst focusing their attention on getting rid of some more of their higher earners.

The Potters are now starting to be linked with one or two potential incomings in the transfer window and that will be some cause for optimism.

With that in mind, we round up some of the latest transfer news surrounding the Potters…

Burnley close to getting deal agreed for Nathan Collins

One major potential departure that we could be about to see at Stoke this summer is defender Nathan Collins. Burnley have been consistently linked with a potential move with a move for the 20-year-old and it has been reported that they have made offers for him already.

Football League World has now revealed that the Potters are close to agreeing a £12 million deal with Burnley that would see Collins finally leave the club for Turf Moor this summer. It is believed that the Potters are having to cash in on the 20-year-old due to the need to tighten their belts amid financial fair play restrictions.

It is also thought that a medical has already been booked in by Burnley as they try and wrap up the move swiftly and secure the services of one of their key long-term targets.

Stoke enter race for the in-demand Josh Windass

O’Neill’s side are going to have to try and add some more goals to their side next season if they are to make progress in the Championship and push further up the table.

To that end, the Potters are now being linked with a potential move for Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass.

Windass has been the subject of intense speculation around his future already this summer following Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation to League One.

There has even been an offer that has reportedly been submitted by Millwall and subsequently knocked back by the Owls for the 27-year-old’s services.

The Lions are being rivalled in their interest by the likes of West Brom, QPR and Fulham according to the Sheffield Star. While both Cardiff City and Middlesbrough have also been mentioned by Football Insider as potential suitors for the attacker.

The latest report from the Sheffield Star outlines that the Potters are also in the hunt for Windass with the attacker one of the options they are considering to strengthen their attack.

O’Neill interested in reuniting with Corry Evans

Another player that the Potters have now been credited with an interest in this summer is midfielder Corry Evans. According to the latest report from Football Insider, Stoke have made a move to try and bring in the 30-year-old as they aim to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Evans is set to be available on a free transfer this summer, with Blackburn Rovers having revealed in their retained list that he will be exiting Ewood Park when his contract comes to an end.

The 30-year-old was a key part of O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side that reached the last 16 of Euro 2016 and so might be keen to reunite with his former boss.

It is believed by Football Insider that Cardiff City have also made a move to try and sign Evans this summer as well with the Bluebirds keen to add the experienced midfielder to their squad. That suggests that the Potters are going to face a battle for the 30-year-old.