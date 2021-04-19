Stoke City transfer round-up: Lee Gregory update emerges, League One defender eyed, forward targeted

Stoke City will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly in the Championship under the management of Michael O’Neill.

The Potters had previously been within touching distance of the play-off positions, but an inconsistent run of results has seen them fall way from the top-six relatively quickly.

They’re set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Coventry City at the bet365 Stadium.

It could be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for O’Neill’s side, as he looks to make additions to his squad ahead of the 2021/22 season, where they’ll be eager to mount a serious push for promotion into the Premier League.

We take a look at some of the latest transfer news coming in and out of Stoke City as we edge closer to the summer transfer window.

Lee Gregory

Gregory is still contracted to Stoke City, but has spent this year’s campaign on loan with Derby County. The forward has made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Rams this term, and has chipped in with three goals for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Gregory has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the 2020/21 season through injury, which will be frustrating for the former Millwall forward.

Rooney hasn’t ruled out making a move for Gregory once again in the summer transfer window though, after being impressed with his attitude and energy, with Gregory being set to enter the final year of his contract with Stoke City.

Akin Odimayo

Stoke City are reportedly one of the teams interested in signing Swindon Town defender Akin Odimayo according to TEAMtalk.

It is claimed that the Potters are rivalling the likes of Derby County and Preston North End to the potential signing of the young central defender.

Odimayo was also linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, but it has since been revealed that he isn’t an option they’re currently pursuing at this moment in time.

Stephen Humphrys

The Rochdale forward has scored ten goals in 27 appearances for the League One strugglers this season, and it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

Humphrys is attracting interest from Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday, although it remains to be seen as to which club is in pole position to strike a deal with Rochdale for his signature.

Michael O’Neill is seemingly keen to add to his attacking options in the summer transfer window, as they look to challenge for a timely promotion back into the Premier League next season.