Stoke City transfer round-up: Jacob Murphy interest, Danny Simpson, potential swap deal

Stoke City will be hoping to endure a much-improved season under Michael O’Neill next term, with the new season just over a fortnight away.

It was a disappointing campaign for Stoke, who were in the midst of a relegation battle for a lengthy period of time under Nathan Jones.

But O’Neill came in and turned the tide around at the bet365 Stadium, and after making a host of signings already, the Potters will be hoping for a much better campaign next time around.

Here, we round up all the latest transfer news and gossip regarding Stoke from the past week…

Jacob Murphy interest

Football Insider claim that Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke have joined Rangers in the race to sign Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy on loan.

Murphy spent last season on loan at Wednesday, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 44 games for the Owls.

But he doesn’t seem to be a part of Steve Bruce’s plans and looks set for another loan move away, with Stoke reportedly making their interest known to the Magpies.

Danny Simpson in?

Stoke are reportedly considering a move for Danny Simpson, who is available to sign on a free transfer this summer, as per the Sunday Mirror.

The right-back is on the lookout for a new club after being released by Huddersfield Town, after he made 25 appearances for the Terriers last season.

He’s 33 years of age, but could add real experience to the side and add competition to the right-back position, with Tommy Smith and Tom Edwards currently fighting it out.

Butland and Gunn to swap?

There could be a potential swap deal on the cards between Stoke’s Jack Butland and Southampton’s Angus Gunn, according to Paul Joyce of the Times via the Stoke Sentinel.

Butland made a host of glaring errors for Stoke last season, but was still a regular in-between the sticks under both Jones and O’Neill.

Southampton are now showing an interest in the goalkeeper, though, in a move which could see Angus Gunn move in the opposite direction.