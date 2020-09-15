Stoke City transfer round-up: Benik Afobe latest, midfielder on brink of move, O’Neill ready to wield axe

Stoke City kicked off their Championship campaign away at Millwall at the weekend in what was a rather forgettable clash at The New Den between the two sides.

It finished 0-0 and, though both would at least be pleased to get off the mark points-wise, they’ll be hoping for more attacking and entertaining clashes in the weeks to come.

Indeed, with a little bit of time left in the transfer window, there is still room for managers to assess their squads and decide what they need and what they don’t, with Michael O’Neill bound to be no different.

Here, then, we take a look at the latest transfer rumours surrounding the Potters…

Afobe linked away

Afobe spent time on loan at Bristol City last season though he was hampered by a serious injury during the campaign.

Even so, he did a decent job there but it does appear as though he could leave the Potters this transfer window, according to reports.

61saat is reporting that Turkish side Trabzonspor are taking a look at him so this is one to watch.

Badou Ndiaye set for exit

Ndiaye is set to leave Stoke again this window with the Stoke Sentinel reporting that he is also heading to Turkey.

The midfielder has left the club twice before and so this third exit will see him link up with Fatih Karagümrük who have just been promoted to the top flight of Turkish football.

He has spent time in Turkey before and it looks as though he will again before too long with him under contract at Stoke until 2022.

O’Neill ready to wield axe

Michael O’Neill was quoted after the game at the weekend as saying that he has too many players and that suggests he will be looking to move more on in the coming weeks.

Stoke have had a bloated squad for some time and though some of the arrivals have been good, they do need to shift those that aren’t going to be playing much this year and balance the books.

That could be the theme of the final few weeks at the Potters.

