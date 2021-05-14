Stoke City transfer round-up: AZ Alkmaar talks confirmed, Motherwell man targeted, Sheffield Wednesday enter race for defender

Stoke City are gearing up for a busy summer in the transfer market.

The Potters finished the Championship season in 14th position and the feeling at the club is that next term they need to be challenging for the play-offs.

If that’s to happen there’s no doubt that Michael O’Neill has some real work to do.

With several high-profile players set to move on it means that it could be all change for the Potters ahead of the new campaign.

Here’s the latest transfer news to emerge from the Bet365 Stadium.

Bruno Martins Indi confirms talks

The Stoke City defender has revealed that talks are ongoing between the Potters and AZ Alkmaar over a permanent move.

The 29-year-old joined the Dutch side on a season-long loan deal in October, and after making 31 appearances for the club, says that both parties are ‘confident’ of talks progressing.

Speaking to AZ Alkmaar’s YouTube channel, though, Martins Indi revealed that talks regarding a permanent move to the Netherlands are ongoing between Stoke and the Dutch outfit.

He said: “There have been talks with AZ in the meantime and both parties have expressed confidence that we’re open to a longer stay.

“But you need three parties to agree a deal and that is still a long way off.”

Stoke City target Motherwell man

The Potters are considering a move for midfielder Allan Campbell, according to reports from the Scottish Sun.

Campbell faces an uncertain future with his contract at Motherwell due to expire at the end of the current season which finishes this weekend.

The 22-year-old has really impressed this term after scoring five goals in 39 appearances for the club, establishing himself as a key man for Graham Alexander’s side.

Given that he’s already made 159 appearances for the club, Campbell would certainly bring real experience to Stoke City for his tender age.

Stoke City face competition for David Agbontohoma

The Potters could face a battle to sign the young Southampton man after Sheffield Wednesday joined the race, according to Yorkshire Live.

Agbontohoma featured for Stoke City’s under-23s side during a trial at the Bet365 Stadium, however it now seems that the Owls are keen to sign the player after handing him a trial of their own.

The 19-year-old centre-back is out of contract this summer and will face a big decision about where is the best place for him to continue his development.