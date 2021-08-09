Stoke City transfer round-up: Agreement with Brighton reached, Club dealt winger blow, Potters rival Nottingham Forest for ace

Stoke City will be looking to build upon their 3-2 win over Reading at the weekend by getting another positive result against Birmingham City on Saturday 14th August.

The Potters have already been busy in the current transfer window with Michael O’Neill looking to strengthen his existing squad significantly.

This has led to the likes of Sam Surridge, Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic and Jack Bonham being signed from Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City and Gillingham respectively.

With there being just a few weeks left to run in the window, the race is now on for the club to bring in further reinforcements.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Stoke City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Which player scored Stoke City's first goal of the 2006/07 season? Ricardo Fuller Peter Sweeney Vincent de Paul Pericard Luke Chadwick

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer gossip that has been swirling around the Bet365 Stadium.

Agreement with Brighton reached

As exclusively reported by Football League World, the Potters are set to sign Brighton and Hove Albion centre back Leo Ostigard on a season long loan after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The 21-year-old Norwegian is now set to undergo a medical at the Bet365 Stadium before sealing what will be his second EFL loan move in two seasons.

Ostigard spent the entirety of last season on loan at Coventry City and greatly impressed under Mark Robins in the Midlands.

It is said that Stoke have beaten off competition from the likes of Middlesbrough, Fulham and Sheffield United for the signing of the defender.

Club dealt winger blow

Stoke have been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of Rabbi Matondo, with Football Insider reporting that Belgian side Cercle Brugge have agreed to take the player on loan from Schalke.

Matondo spent the second half of last season on loan with the Potters and it had been hoped that they would have been able to seal a new agreement for the 20-year-old this summer.

However it now appears that the Welsh international will now be moving to Belgium instead.

He scored once in 11 appearances whilst at the Bet365 Stadium.

Potters rival Nottingham Forest for ace

It has also been reported by the Daily Mail that the club are currently rivalling Nottingham Forest for the loan signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner.

Both the Potters and the Reds are said to be leading the chase for the impressive youngster, who is seemingly set to depart Old Trafford on loan once again this summer.

Garner previously spent time on loan with both Forest and Watford last term and is a target for several Championship sides.

It remains to be seen as to which club would be the 20-year-old’s preference at present.