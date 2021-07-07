Stoke City transfer round-up: 20-goal striker interest, club’s stance on Potters target revealed as Ipswich eye up deal

Things are starting to get busy for Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

The Potters have already completed three signings this summer, with defender Ben Wilmott joining from Watford, goalkeeper Jack Bonham making the move from Gillingham, and midfielder Mario Vrancic arriving following his departure from Norwich.

However, it seems as though that is unlikely to be the end of Stoke’s business in the market, with plenty more links emerging around the club recently, as Michael O’Neill looks to strengthen his side.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest Stoke transfer stories of the past few days, right here.

Dion Charles linked

Stoke found themselves lacking a prolific goalscorer last season, and it seems one target they have identified to fill that role, is Dion Charles.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign in League One with Accrington Stanley last season, scoring 20 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, seemingly attracting plenty of attention from further up the pyramid.

Now according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Stoke are one of those clubs who are interested in the signing of the striker, although it is thought that it will cost them £2million to complete such a deal.

Can you get 20/20 on this Stoke City celebrity supporters quiz?

1 of 20 How old is Nick Hancock? 56 57 58 59

Sheffield United’s Freeman stance emerges

Another player who has seemingly emerged on Stoke’s radar this summer, is Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman.

After struggling to establish himself at Bramall Lane following a move from QPR in 2019, the 29-year-old spent last season out on loan with Nottingham Forest, and it has now been reported that Stoke, along with Championship rivals Bournemouth, are interested in the midfielder.

However, it seems the Potters will have to wait before they know whether they can make their move for Freeman, with reports from The Sheffield Star revealing that the player will get the chance to impress new Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic in pre-season before a decision is made on his future.

Ipswich target Gregory

In terms of outgoings, it seems that one player who could be on his from Stoke this summer, is Lee Gregory.

The 32-year-old has scored just seven goals in 50 appearances since joining from Millwall in 2019, and after dropping down the pecking order at the Bet365, spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County. Now it seems as though the striker could be on the move again this summer.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, League One side Ipswich Town are keen on a move for Gregory this summer as Paul Cook continues to overhaul his squad at Portman Road, with the Tractor Boys hoping to take advantage of Derby’s slow start to the window to win the race to sign the striker.