Stoke City boss Alex Neil is keen to bring in a new first-choice shot-stopper this summer, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

Following such a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, the Scotsman will be keen to make quite a few changes to his squad during the summer window.

Although he also had January to make signings, this upcoming window is his first proper opportunity to put his stamp on things and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's given a decent amount of money to spend by the Coates family.

How much will Stoke City have to spend?

They will be wary about the dangers of forking out too much on players following a wild spending spree in the summer of 2018 that didn't work out - but they have done well to abide by the EFL's financial rules up until this point and that should give them the license to bring in a decent number of players.

Not only did they sell Harry Souttar for a sizeable fee in January, but they have also recently released a number of senior first-teamers and that should allow others to come in.

We shouldn't expect a crazy window - but Stoke supporters will be excited ahead of a potentially productive transfer period.

What's the state of play in Stoke City's goalkeeping department?

They already have a decent number of options in the goalkeeping department with Jack Bonham and Blondy Nna Noukeu remaining at the club beyond the summer and the Potters offering a new contract to Frank Fielding.

However, Josef Bursik left the club in January and Matija Sarkic has returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers on the expiration of his loan spell at the bet365 Stadium.

With this in mind, they may benefit from adding one more option in this position and this is what Neil is reportedly planning to do.

Which shot-stoppers should Stoke City target?

It was reported back in January that they were targeting a move for Neil Etheridge.

He would be a good option but they shouldn't be looking to spend a big wage on him, so he would need to take a big pay cut if he wants to secure a permanent switch to Staffordshire.

Daniel Iversen would have been another good option but he's become a regular starter at Leicester City and with that in mind, it would be difficult to see him moving on from the King Power Stadium anytime soon.

Sarkic is another player they could potentially recruit with the keeper reportedly likely to leave Wolves this summer.

It's a shame his past couple of loan spells have been affected by injury problems - because he can be a real asset when fit and available.

Another loan move for a shot-stopper could be a cheap option for them but in their quest to build for the long term, it would be ideal if they can bring someone in permanently.