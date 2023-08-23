Stoke City are building an exciting Championship side and have acquired a wide range of talent.

Alex’s Neil’s 13 new recruits have transformed City’s side and sparked a turnaround in fortunes too.

An emphatic curtain-raiser against Rotherham United saw the Potters fly out of the gates. New man Andre Vidigal netted two that day, opening his account in English football.

Stoke’s fine form then continued in the first round of the EFL Cup. Another Vidigal goal ensured that the Potters scalped fellow Championship opposition West Bromwich Albion.

A first stumbling block was then encountered, as defeat at Portman Road beckoned before a positive return to the Bet365 Stadium saw Stoke edge Watford.

Following a big clear out this summer, as well as a significant reshuffle behind the scenes, Alex Neil and his transfer team are not finished just yet.

Two transfers confirmed

Yesterday was a busy one in the Potteries, with two new additions entering the fray.

The first of which was long-term target Nikola Jojic, who joined from Mladost for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old proved relentless in youth football and transitioned into the senior game well in Serbia.

Across his 45 first-team appearances for Mladost, Jojic struck ten times and notched eleven assists – an exciting output for a teenager.

A winger was at the top of Neil’s priority list after the Jacob Brown departed for Premier League newcomers, Luton Town earlier this month.

Potters’ Technical Director, Ricky Martin, shared his thoughts on the new recruit. During an interview with the club, he said: “Nikola is an emerging talent in our first-team squad, and we are delighted to have acquired him after tracking his development for the last 12 months.”

Despite Jojic’s switch, City’s winger hunt was not complete. Mehdi Leris also signed the dotted line yesterday, penning a three-year deal.

The Algerian international had previously spent the entirety of his senior career in Italy, before jetting to England last week.

The 25-year-old most recently plied his trade for Sampdoria, and was one of the shining lights in a dismal season that saw the side relegated from Serie A.

Overall, Leris played 73 times for the Italian outfit, having formerly enjoyed spells with Chievo Verona and Juventus.

The winger has already found the back of the net this term, as he struck in Sampdoria’s first-round Coppa Italia triumph. Hopefully this form can continue in red and white.

Joon-ho Bae deal progressing

According to Football Insider, Stoke’s oversees shopping is set to continue. The outlet have stated that the club are holding advanced talks to sign highly rated South Korean midfielder Joon-ho Bae from Daejeon Hana Citizen.

The 19-year-old came through the academy of his current employers but is seemingly looking to break through in Europe.

Joon impressed the world at the recent U20 World Cup in Argentina. His country finished second in their group and qualified for the knockout phase, where they dispatched Ecuador and Nigeria, before being narrowly pipped by Italy in the semi-final.

Joon contributed to three goals in his country’s seven total games during the tournament that spanned through May and June.

He is an exciting prospect that made his break into senior football last season. Time to adapt will be needed, but the teenager could quickly become one of the Championship’s most prized assets if managed correctly.