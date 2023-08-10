Highlights Stoke City is looking to make additions to their squad after the departure of Jacob Brown following a successful start to the new season.

Serbian winger Nikola Jojic is close to signing for Stoke City and could be an exciting addition to the team's forward line.

Stoke City was interested in signing Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers but is unlikely to meet their current asking price. New signing Wesley Moraes could provide an alternative target man option for the team.

After beginning the new season with wins in both the Championship and the Carabao Cup, Stoke City are hoping to make further additions to their squad following the departure of Jacob Brown.

Brown, who won the Potters' Player of the Year award in the 2021-22 season, completed his move to Premier League new boys Luton Town on Thursday.

The Scottish international started and scored in the 4-1 win against Rotherham United on the opening day of the Championship season but has now moved on following three seasons at the Bet365 Stadium.

Stoke have already been busy bolstering their squad ahead of the new season, and look set to move quickly to find a replacement for Brown.

Alex Neil has already signed 11 players this summer, including the permanent additions of Ryan Mmaee and Andre Vidigal, whilst Neil has also re-united with Ben Pearson and Daniel Johnson after working with both during his time managing Preston North End.

A defence that conceded 54 goals last season has been strengthened by the free transfer signings of Michael Rose and Enda Stevens, along with the loan addition of Luke McNally from Burnley.

But with the window still several weeks from closing, Stoke still appear to be keen to add further players to their squad.

Serbian starlet set to sign

A potential replacement for Brown is already on the verge of arriving in the Potteries, with 19-year-old Nikola Jojic close to finalising a move from Mladost.

According to Football Insider, the highly-rated winger will sign for Stoke in the coming days.

Jojic scored eight goals and picked up 10 assists in the Serbian Superliga last season, meaning he could be an exciting addition to Neil's forward line.

Vidigal bagged a brace from the left wing against Rotherham with Mmaee leading the attack. Jojic taking Brown's place on the right would mean Stoke have a fresh new attacking trio to take on the Championship.

No progress with Sam Gallagher signing

There were rumours towards the end of last month that Stoke were keen to add Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher to their squad.

Journalist Alan Nixon credited the Potters with an interest in the 27-year-old but also suggested that they "won't meet" the current £5million asking price set by Blackburn.

Nixon hinted that Stoke could return with a bid later in the window should the price become lower, and the sale of Brown could well mean that extra funds are freed up for Neil to do business.

Gallagher scored seven goals for Rovers last season, helping Jon Dahl Tomasson's side finish just outside of the play-off places.

However, with new signing Wesley Moraes starting the 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion in the first round of the Carabao Cup, and forcing an own goal from West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, it could mean that Stoke have found an alternative target man to lead the line.

The former Aston Villa forward signed a one-year deal with the club in July, and Neil has suggested he is the type of forward the club has lacked since he became manager in August 2022.