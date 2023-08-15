Alex Neil is looking to add to busy summer recruitment and bring in more new faces before the window slams shut on September first.

It has been a busy summer for Stoke City, as 11 new faces have come into the building so far. It appears the club are not done either.

The boss first looked to add experience to his side. Enda Stevens was the first to sign the dotted line, before Daniel Johnson and Michael Rose joined him soon after. City also secured the services of Ben Pearson, and Ki-Jana Hoever on loan, who plied their trade in the Potteries last season.

Other permanent incomings include: Ryan Mmaee from Ferencvaros, Wesley from Aston Villa, and Andre Vidigal from Maritimo.

Finally, the squad has been rounded off with loan deals for Luke McNally, Chiquinho and Mark Travers.

Neil emphasised that he wants more recruitment to be done. Speaking to the club, he stated that Stoke “still have work to do in the [transfer] window, with new players coming in.”

Jojic almost over the line

Stoke have been targeting Serbian teenager Nikola Jojic for some time now, however, it seems that the deal has almost come to a head.

Football Insider claimed late last week that a medical for the starlet had been completed, and only club confirmation was required. A positive for Stoke fans.

20 goal involvements in 45 senior appearances for Mladost, combined with his relentless form in youth football, makes him a very attractive proposition for the Potters.

However, concerns started to sprout amongst the Potters faithful, that Jojic would immediately be sent on loan to gain some experience. Such claims have been squashed by SportKlub, who imply that the Serb will stay at Stoke and play his part this season.

Neil’s men need a winger, despite already signing two this summer. Jacob Brown was tempted away from the Bet365 Stadium by the Premier League allure from Luton Town. Brown made his debut for the topflight new boys on Saturday, winning a penalty that Carlton Morris converted.

Everton set Cannon price tag as various clubs look to fire

The Tom Cannon transfer saga has lingered on for much of the summer, with Preston North End being the main source of interest.

The Lilywhites secured a loan deal for the 20-year-old in January, where he impressed by netting eight times. Cannon is also very versatile, able to play anywhere across the frontline.

The Sun states that Stoke, Sampdoria and Sunderland have all lodged enquiries for Cannon, whilst Leeds United are also keen. Everton have responded, laying down an £8 million price tag for the Irishman.

Bashir targeted to bolster Stoke backline

According to the Daily Mail, Neil is targeting young Chelsea Defender Bashir Humphreys on a season-long loan. Stoke face competition for the 20-year-old’s signature, as Swansea City have also expressed an interest.

With Connor Taylor leaving the Potteries in favour of Bristol Rovers last week, a replacement centre half is required.

Humphreys made his debut against Manchester City in last season’s FA Cup third round, and was loaned to German second tier side Paderborn two weeks later, where he played 13 times.