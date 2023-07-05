Stoke City and Alex Neil will be aiming to make a serious push for the play-off places in the 2023/24 season after seasons of mediocrity in the Championship.

The Potters are heading into their sixth successive Championship season, and they will hope Neil is the manager who can get the club back at the top end of the table.

This transfer window is likely going to be one that sees many incomings and outgoings as Alex Neil looks to assemble a decent squad for the campaign ahead.

Here we have looked at all the latest transfer news involving Stoke City Football Club…

Stoke keen on Galatasaray defender

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Stoke have made contract with the Turkish giants about signing defender Emin Bayram.

The 20-year-old made a breakthrough in the Galatasaray first team last season after graduating from the club’s academy.

Bayram, who is a centre back, made seven appearances for the Turkish Süper Lig team last season.

Galatasaray went on to secure the Süper Lig title for the first time since 2019, with Bayram having a part to play.

The Potters are reportedly keen on adding to their defensive ranks this summer after seeing several departures in the last few months.

The update makes it unclear what the move is and whether Galatasaray would be willing to sell the young defender.

Middlesbrough wins the race for winger

Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera is a wanted man this summer, as a host of teams from England and Scotland are keen on signing the winger.

But, it seems Middlesbrough have won the race for the 22-year-old, with a report from FTBL revealing that Boro are closing in on a deal.

The report adds that Stoke and Plymouth Argyle matched the bid of Middlesbrough’s which is believed to be $1 million +, with five bids accepted.

Four of the offers were believed to be from the Championship, while Hearts, who were the first of the sides interested in Silvera, failed to have a bid accepted after failing to match the offers.

This will no doubt mean that Stoke will have to move on to other targets, as Neil is clearly keen on adding to that area of his team.

Stoke City sign ex-Sheffield United defender Enda Stevens

Stoke have signed Enda Stevens on a free transfer.

The left-back is a free agent after being released by Sheffield United last month and has now joined Stoke, where, he will likely be a regular fixture in the starting XI.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a key member of the Sheffield United team for the past few seasons, with Stevens ending his time at Bramall Lane with another promotion to his CV.

Stevens is one of several signings Stoke can expect this summer.

“Enda is a really strong addition to the squad, he brings the mentality of a serial winner – especially within the Championship – and we see his character and experiences as beneficial to the culture within the dressing room,” Technical Director Ricky Martin said to the official site.

“He knows the standards required to succeed in the Championship and in recent seasons has shown his ability to perform in the Premier League and at international level too, which is pedigree we need within the squad.