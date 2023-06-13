Stoke City finished the 2022/23 Championship campaign in 16th and will be eager to surpass last season’s final standing when the second tier begins against in a couple of months.

It is set to be a very competitive second tier during this upcoming season but expect ambition levels to be typically high at the Bet 365 Stadium, with Potters fans hoping that a top six push is on the cards.

It remains to be seen how busy of a summer it will be for the Staffordshire outfit and whether or not a squad can be assembled that is able to compete at the top-end of the division.

Here, is a round-up of the latest transfer rumours concerning the Potters…

What is the latest on the transfer front at Stoke City?

Mark Harris

Stoke City remain keen on Cardiff City attacker Mark Harris as the official opening of the summer transfer window nears, as detailed in a report from Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The 24-year-old will soon become a free agent and the Potters are hoping to position themselves well in a pursuit of the attacker, with Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic refusing to pay £700,000 for Harris back in January.

Michael Rose

Stoke lodged a six-figure bid for Coventry City centre-back Michael Rose in January, according to Stoke-on-Trent Live, as it remains to be seen if the Potters will consider the 27-year-old during this summer.

The report claims that the Sky Blues rejected a £750,000 bid for the defender at the start of the year, with Rose now being a free agent and available on a cheaper deal.

Jared Dublin & Adam Henshall

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Stoke are closing in on the appointment of a new head of recruitment, with Reading's head of scouting, Jared Dublin, set to be appointed by the Championship outfit.

Birmingham Live has revealed that Aston Villa's head of emerging talent and loans, Adam Henshall, turned down the opportunity in Staffordshire, opting to remain at Villa Park after a successful two years thus far.

Nectarios Triantis

The Potters had enquired about Australian defender Nectarios Triantis before the 20-year-old's move to Sunderland was confirmed last week.

There was interest from clubs in Germany, Denmark, Greece and Norway, whilst Crystal Palace were also keeping tabs on the young defender, however, it was the Wearsiders who won the race, sealing his signature for a fee just shy of £300,000.