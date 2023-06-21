In the wake of yet another campaign spent meandering in mid-table, Stoke City look to be putting the gears in motion ahead of loftier ambitions next time out.

While they are preparing for what promises to be the most difficult Championship season in a long while, Stoke are putting in work during the off-season to ensure that they are well-prepared, covering a lot of bases as a result with potential ingoings, outgoings and acquisitions away from the playing squad all being reported.

Here is the latest Stoke City transfer news:

Stoke register interest in Jaden Philogene

In a somewhat unexpected twist, Stoke-On-Trent Live have revealed that the Potters are poised to pounce for the former starlet following a recent transfer ultimatum up at Villa Park, with reports informing that Unai Emery is looking to move the academy graduate onto pastures new.

Villa are now readying themselves for a campaign in Europe and will no doubt be striving to improve their squad, with an increased transfer pull arriving following last season's successes.

Back in March, Football Insider had reported that Champions League duo Union Berlin and RC Lens were both monitoring the 21-year-old along with Anderlecht, so the move will come as a surprise to Stoke supporters.

Philogene himself is coming off the back of a breakout campaign on loan at Cardiff City, where his individual flair, creativity and ability to change matches single-handedly played a key role in the Bluebirds' eventual survival.

He also won the club's Young Player of the Year award in what was a vastly improved season compared to the one he had in Staffordshire.

He displayed fleeting moments of sheer brilliance while at Stoke, though he has now added consistency to his game and would surely come as a statement of intent if signed by any Championship club this summer.

Nick Powell linked with shock League Two switch

In another surprising development, newly-promoted League Two outfit Wrexham are lining up a move for former-Stoke midfielder Nick Powell, as per The Sun.

Powell was released by Stoke at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract, having struggled for regular minutes amid injury and fitness difficulties.

The former Manchester United prodigy has, when fully fit, illuminated his qualities in the Championship nonetheless and appears very impressive business for Wrexham if they get the deal done, as their Hollywood tale continues to write up promising fortunes.

Alex Neil pursuing reunion with former Preston North End stalwart

According to Alan Nixon's Patreon report, Alex Neil is looking to link back up with one of his most trusted lieutenants at Deepdale in Paul Gallagher, who is currently on the Lilywhites' coaching staff after hanging up his boots.

Gallagher made 124 appearances under Neil as a player when the Stoke boss was in charge at Preston, and it appears as though this connection is being leveraged.

More recently, Gallagher has been part of Ryan Lowe's staff, but understandably so, the 38-year-old may fancy a change of scenery after being at Preston since 2013.