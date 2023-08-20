Highlights Stoke City have been busy in the transfer window, signing 11 players so far, with Andre Vidigal being the standout performer.

The team is still looking for more signings, particularly in the defensive midfielder and striker positions.

Wouter Burger, Liam Cullen, and Mehdi Leris are all potential targets for Stoke City, with Burger being given a boost by being omitted from Basel's starting XI.

Alex Neil has hinted that two more signings could be confirmed early next week.

So far, Stoke City have been among the Championship’s busiest in the transfer window. Their 11 incomings is the most made by any second-tier side.

The pick of the bunch, by far, has been Andre Vidigal. The Portuguese winger joined from Maritimo for just £500k and has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in the Potteries.

The versatile 25-year-old has netted four goals in as many matches. The most recent of which came in yesterday’s one-nil home victory over Watford.

The Potters emerged victorious from a tight contest, with Vidigal’s thunderous half-volley proving decisive.

Stoke have also added the likes of Ben Pearson, Luke McNally and Ryan Mmaee to their ranks, but manager Neil has expressed his desire for more, as he looks to build a team that is capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League, after years of underachievement in the Championship.

And, here we look at the latest transfer news involving the club...

Wouter Burger saga continues

City have been chasing another defensive midfielder for a while now, with Wouter Burger continuing to be the only name muttered by the City faithful.

Dutch news outlet 1908 first reported that a bid had been placed for the highly rated 22-year-old, earlier this month.

The move has been given another positive boost this afternoon, as Burger has been omitted from Basel’s starting XI ahead of their bout against Lugano. He has played in all, but one of the 20-time Swiss champions’ matches so far this term.

Burger would provide a perfect alternative to Ben Pearson in the Stoke midfield. The former Bournemouth man was dropped to the bench yesterday and replaced by Northern Ireland international Jordan Thompson.

Stoke compete for Liam Cullen

According to Football Insider, Stoke and Hull City are competing for the services of Swansea striker Liam Cullen.

The Welshman came through the academy at his boyhood club, making 73 Championship appearances since 2018.

Following a Lincoln City loan move, the 24-year-old enjoyed his best season in South Wales. He struck eight times in just 15 starts.

This term, however, he has dropped down the pecking order due to new striking additions coming through the Swansea doors.

Jerry Yates joined the club from relegated Blackpool in July, whilst Joel Piroe, who has been linked with a move away, has stayed put so far.

Mehdi Leris linked

Mehdi Leris is another new name to have been mentioned. The Algerian international is close to sealing a move to the Bet365 Stadium, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The 25-year-old Sampdoria man looks an ideal candidate to replace Jacob Brown in red and white. He is a hard-working winger who can operate on either flank, as well as at right-back.

Furthermore, Leris has spent the entirety of his senior career in Italy and played 29 times in Serie A last season. He has also played this time around, netting in Sampdoria’s first-round Coppa Italia triumph.