Stoke City will be vying to finally arrest the monotony of mid-table mediocrity and conduct a venture higher up the table next term, having finished 16th in the season just gone.

And, with activity either way thus far in the transfer window and a convincing admission regarding their business further on into this summer, Stoke are clearly showing a degree of ambition that, if executed efficiently, could well yield new success next season and beyond in Staffordshire.

Here, we take a look at the latest transfer news at Stoke.

Ben Pearson returns to Stoke City

Having spent the second-half of last season on loan at the Bet365 Stadium from Bournemouth, Pearson has now moved back to Stoke on a permanent transfer.

The move was announced on Saturday, and it is currently undisclosed whether there was a fee attached given that the midfielder still remained under contract on the South coast, though they will have been undoubtedly keen to get him off their books after failing to ever establish himself in the team.

Though, as far as Stoke are concerned, the return of Pearson is a positive one and he made a notable impact on the team after arriving from Dorset in January with his tenacity, athleticism and ability to keep play ticking over in midfield.

It will also see him reunited with Neil yet again, having been one of the Scotsman's most trusted lieutenants during their time together at Preston North End.

Nick Powell finds new club

In other news, ex-playmaker Nick Powell has found his next destination in the form of League Two outfit Stockport County, as exclusively revealed by FLW, after leaving Stoke this summer on a free.

Few were able to contest the natural ability of Powell, who scored 28 times for the Potters in 119 matches while offering a dual creative presence, though his wretched injury record has meant that he poses a gamble in terms of availability a gamble that Stoke were not willing to continue taking.

However, Stockport have taken that gamble themselves, which is, all things considered, a significant statement of intent to be making in the fourth-tier of English football.

County were not without competition, with Wrexham administering interest alongside Coventry and West Brom, though Powell turned down advanced from the latter two sides to seal a move to Dave Challinor's side.

The one-time Manchester United prodigy has agreed a three-year deal with the club and will undoubtedly enhance their promotion hopes by some degree heading into the new campaign.

Alex Neil delivers transfer admission

Speaking to StokeonTrentLive in the wake of his side's thrilling 5-1 pre-season victory away at Notts County on Saturday afternoon, Neil provided supporters with an idea of what they can expect as the transfer window goes on.

"We’ve spoken about wanting to get some young exciting players in. I think the difficulty we’ve got with the guys we are bringing in is arguably sort of free transfers and different things like that, they’re not going to be young because you don’t get them on free transfers," explained Neil.

"So, it’s going to work the other way about shall we say in terms of the more experienced lads are going to come in first and then the lads we’ll look to bring in after that I’d like them to be younger.”