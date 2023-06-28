Stoke City will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship next term.

It was another underwhelming campaign for the Potters last season as they finished 16th in the Championship, with manager Alex Neil struggling to make an impact following his move from Sunderland in August.

Neil is preparing for a significant rebuild of his squad this summer and while he is yet to make a signing, a number of players have left the club at the end of their contracts, including Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Nick Powell.

There are likely to be plenty of incomings and outgoings over the coming months and with the transfer window now open for business, we rounded up all the latest news from the bet365 Stadium.

What is the latest Stoke City transfer news?

Potters set to sign midfielder

According to StokeonTrentLive, the Potters are expected to complete the signing of former Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson.

Johnson will depart Deepdale at the end of his contract, with Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe confirming that he "wants a new challenge".

The 30-year-old joined North End for £50,000 from Aston Villa in January 2015 and established himself as a key part of the side, scoring 57 goals in 336 games for the club and wearing the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

Johnson's imminent move to the Potteries will see him reunite with Neil after the pair worked together during the Scotsman's spell in charge of the Lilywhites between 2017 and 2021.

Stoke interest in Simms

The Northern Echo claim that the Potters are "extremely interested" in signing Everton striker Ellis Simms.

Simms scored seven goals and registered two assists in 17 appearances on loan at Sunderland in the first half of last season before being recalled by the Toffees in December.

After his return to Goodison Park, he netted once in 11 games to help Sean Dyche's side to Premier League survival, but most of his minutes came as a substitute.

Simms is entering the last year of his contract at Everton, and they could cash in on him this summer, no final decision has yet been made on whether to sell him and it will depend on whether Dyche is able to bring in recruits in the forward areas.

The Potters face significant competition for Simms' signature, with Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City and Swansea City.

Ipswich have reportedly had a £4 million bid for Simms rejected and given the Toffees high valuation, Stoke could be priced out of a move.

Will Ben Pearson return to Stoke this summer?

According to Football Insider, newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town are interested in a move for Bournemouth midfielder Ben Pearson.

Pearson spent the second half of last season on loan at the bet365 Stadium, making 14 appearances and impressing with his performances.

It is unknown whether the Potters would like to bring Pearson back, but StokeonTrentLive say that they "have been hoping to bring back some of the players who made an impact on loan".

Pearson joined the Cherries from Preston North End in January 2021, but his game time was limited in the Premier League, and it seems likely he will be allowed to depart this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

What is Matija Sarkic worth?

Journalist Alan Nixon claims the Potters are keen to re-sign goalkeeper Matija Sarkic from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sarkic arrived at the bet365 Stadium on loan in January and despite suffering an injury-disrupted spell at the club which saw him make just eight appearances, Neil wants to bring him back this summer.

However, the two clubs are far apart in their valuations of Sarkic, with Wolves said to be demanding £2 million for the 25-year-old, but Stoke would like to pay around £600,000.