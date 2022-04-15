Stoke City transfer blow emerges

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has all but ruled out a permanent move for Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis during the summer, saying he would probably be out of their price range as the Northern Irishman spoke to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

These comments come amid Manchester Evening News’ report earlier this week that Pep Guardiola’s side are willing to cash in on the England youth international in the summer, with his contract at the Etihad Stadium not expiring until 2024.

But with the 20-year-old likely to remain behind the likes of Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, John Stone and Nathan Ake for the foreseeable future, the Citizens are seemingly happy to let one of their bright young prospects leave on a longer-term basis.

Arriving at the bet365 Stadium in the winter window, the centre-back has performed admirably in Staffordshire and will certainly have a lot of teams interested in his services when the next window arrives.

His current loan side could be one of those interested in his signature with Danny Batth leaving permanently in January and defensive duo Phil Jagielka and James Chester both set to leave on the expiration of their respective contracts in the summer.

However, the finances may not be there for the Potters to pursue a further agreement for Harwood-Bellis’ signature, as per their manager.

He said: “I think if Taylor, if it was a permanent move, would be outside out of where we were able to afford at the moment if I’m honest. That’s being realistic.

“He is a very good young player. He still has a bit to go, to be honest, and he knows that himself. He knows there are things in his game that he needs to get out – and that’s why you go out on loan, why you go out of a top club at Manchester City.

“But Taylor has just turned 20. He’s been at Man City since he was a very young kid, that’s his club and I’m sure his focus is to try to break through there. If the option is there to take him on loan again it’s something we’d love to explore.”

The Verdict:

As mentioned before, there will be several teams interested in his signature and this will only push his asking price up more, probably the main reason the Potters won’t be able to fork out the amount needed to lure him to the bet365 Stadium on a longer-term basis.

The fact his terms at the Premier League club don’t expire until the summer of 2024 also allows City’s negotiators to hold out for a decent price, so it may take a sizeable offer to lure him away despite being made available.

And there are other areas O’Neill will want to target as well as he looks to strengthen his squad once more, including a replacement for West Bromwich Albion loanee Romaine Sawyers and an addition in the forward area with Josh Maja set to return to Bordeaux at the end of the campaign.

The addition of a couple of characters may also be needed because their previous collapse from play-off contenders to midtable mediocrity is a bit of a concern.

Last summer looked set to be a turning point with the Staffordshire outfit enduring a productive window, making some shrewd signings and offloading many of those deemed surplus to requirements.

But there’s still work to do and if they can get Harwood-Bellis back on another loan deal, that would be an impressive bit of business.