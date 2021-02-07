Stoke City transfer agreement confirmed for 30-y/o

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye has joined Al Ain in Saudi Arabia on an 18-month loan, in a deal that will see the end of his time with the Potters.

The Senegal international joined the Staffordshire outfit in 2018, when the club, then managed by Paul Lambert, were in the Premier League.

Despite doing well in the top-flight, he couldn’t do enough to keep Stoke up, and a succession of loan moves have followed.

Ndiaye initially re-joined Galatasaray on a short-term basis, before featuring in 13 games in the Championship in the 19/20 campaign.

He would then go back to Turkey by signing for Trabzonspor until the end of that season, and another switch was confirmed back in September when he agreed a deal to join Karagumruk.

However, that has been cut short now, with Stoke-On-Trent Live revealing that the deal with the Super Lig outfit has been cut short, and Ndiaye has now agreed a deal with Al Ain.

The update states he has signed an 18-month loan, which will take him up to the summer of 2022, when his deal at the bet365 Stadium ends.

The verdict

A lot has changed at Stoke in the past few years, and you have to say that those decisions have paid off on the whole.

Michael O’Neill has been tasked with lowering the wage bill, as well as identifying a younger, hungrier team to try and push the club forward.

Ndiaye doesn’t fit into those plans, which is why he’s been out on loan. So, Stoke fans won’t be bothered by this news, and it’s just good that something is sorted for the next 18 months, when the midfielder will then move on.

