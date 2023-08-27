Highlights Alex Neil has started well as Stoke City's current manager but still has a way to go to reach the top ten most successful managers in the club's history.

Stoke City have enjoyed a wealth of fantastic managers since their formation in 1863, but who has been the best statistically?

Current boss Alex Neil joined the club in August 2022, following the departure of Michael O’Neill. He has started life well in the Potteries, but still has a way to go if he is to breach the top ten most successful of all time.

Recent bosses Nathan Jones and Gary Rowett languish towards the bottom of the list, whilst legendary League Cup winning gaffer Tony Waddington surprisingly sits in 20th, probably due to the sheer number of contests that he took charge of.

To qualify for this lift, managers must have overseen at least 20 competitive fixtures.

10 Arthur Reeves – 39%

Arthur Reeves pips O’Neill to the number ten spot by less than 0.1%. He managed the club between 1892 and 1895, overseeing 96 outings. 37 of which resulted in victory, 14 were drawn and 45 ended in defeat.

The Stoke-on-Trent born boss took the helm after City narrowly avoided relegation. He subsequently steadied the ship, securing a mid-table finish during his inaugural First Division campaign.

9 Frank Taylor – 40%

Frank Taylor spent the entirety of his playing career at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he came within touching distance of winning an FA Cup.

He took the traditional leap straight into management, starting out at Scarborough, and eventually taking charge at Stoke, in a spell that spanned eight years during the 1950s.

He oversaw the Potters’ relegation from the top-tier in 1953 and struggled to achieve promotion – finishing fifth in three consecutive campaigns.

Taylor was eventually relieved of his duties and vowed to never involve himself in footballing activity again.

8 Gary Megson – 41%

Now, we venture into more familiar territory.

The man who spent the majority of his managerial career at West Bromwich Albion only just qualifies for this list.

Gary Megson took charge of 22 games, emerging victorious on nine occasions. He joined the Potters in 1999 and soon fell victim to the club’s new Icelandic owners, who wanted somebody new to take charge.

7 Tom Mather – 42%

Tom Mather managed City between 1923 and 1935, taking charge of 523 contests over the 12-year spell.

During his time, Mather picked up two pieces of silverware, after winning a Second Division title as well as a Third Division North crown.

The Chorley-born gaffer also managed Bolton Wanderers, Southend United, Newcastle United, Leicester City and Kilmarnock, but was widely remembered for handing inaugural Ballon D’or winner Sir Stanley Matthews his debut in red and white.

6 Bill Rowley – 44%

The first of two managers who won 44% of their matches in charge at the Staffordshire outfit is Bill Rowley, whose two-year spell preceded the 20th century.

Rowley oversaw 66 games between 1895 and 1897, winning 29, losing 33 and drawing just four.

The second-oldest manager to make this list was Arthur Reeves’ successor and played between the sticks for City before transitioning into management. He plied his trade in the Potteries when Stoke became founding members of the English Football League in 1888.

5 Brain Little – 44%

Also boasting a 44% winning record is Brian Little, another that people will remember.

Little was Stoke boss towards the end of the 20th century, shortly before Megson took over. He arrived following the side’s relegation to the Second Division, with the goal being to immediately return to the league above.

His one season in charge started superbly. Stoke won 14 of their opening 20 matches, sweeping some of the division’s best aside in the process. However, their form fell away after Christmas, and another campaign in the Second Division loomed.

Furthermore, Little spent the entirety of his playing career at Aston Villa, and even made a single senior England appearance in 1975.

4 Gudjon Pordarson – 50%

The record’s now take a significant leap, as we have four entries that surpassed the 50% mark.

Gudjon Pordarson was Megson’s successor after Icelandic owners took charge of the club. Overall, he managed 154 games which saw 77 victories, 39 stalemates and 38 defeats – an impressive record.

The Icelandic revolution saw Pordarson bring a number of his fellow countryman to Stoke, and it eventually paid dividends. His side made it to the 2000 Football League Trophy final at Wembley, and emerged triumphant.

By the time the 2001-02 season rolled around, pressure was starting to build on Pordarson, as the Potters’ faithful wanted out of the third tier. The blow of selling cup final goalscorers Graham Kavanagh and Peter Thorne was softened by the coup of Dutchman Peter Hoekstra.

Despite earning promotion after a dramatic playoff campaign, the Icelandic manager was not offered a new contract.

3 Lou Macari – 50%

Lou Macari is revered by Stoke supporters. Not only did he enjoy two successful spells in the hotseat, but the Scotsman has also continued to do good in the community. The Macari Centre was opened in the heart of the city in 2016 and houses the homeless.

This entry will cover his first spell in the dugout, which spanned from 1991-1993. He won the Football League Trophy, edging Stockport County in 1992, and then tasted Second Division glory in the following season. City amassed 93 points and went on a club-record 25-game unbeaten run.

Macari is a true hero in the Potteries.

2 Alfred Barker – 51%

Narrowly beating Lou Macari to second place is Alfred Barker. Barker managed the Potters between 1908 and 1914.

Overall, he won 130, drew 35 and lost 91 of his 256 games at the helm. Before taking over, Barker was a Football League referee who eventually took on the managerial position at his boyhood club.

1 Peter Hodge – 70%

Ironically, Barker’s replacement takes our number one spot.

Peter Hodge was only present for 30 games between 1914 and 1915, and triumphed in 21 of them. Moreover, four draw meant that Hodge was only defeated five times throughout the entirety of his Stoke City reign.

He won the Southern League Division Two title, but the Scotsman’s time in charge was subsequently cut short by the outbreak of the First World War.