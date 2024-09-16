Stoke City are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Steven Schumacher on Monday morning, with Carlton Palmer naming Tony Mowbray as a good potential replacement.

The Potters sacked Schumacher following a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United on Saturday, Stoke's third defeat in the Championship this season.

However, supporters may still be surprised at the news following an impressive summer transfer window at the bet365 Stadium, and the team still being 13th in the table after winning their other two matches.

Nevertheless, Stoke are now in the hunt for a new manager, less than a year after they enticed Schumacher away from Plymouth Argyle to help the club fight against relegation.

Palmer believes that Mowbray can work with a young Stoke team

Experience is needed in the dugout in Staffordshire and Mowbray could provide that in abundance if he is considered for the job.

Mowbray's last job was at Birmingham City, but he was forced to step down due to ill health at the end of the season after being on sick leave since February 2024.

The former West Bromwich Albion boss is now ready to return to work, and according to former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer, could be the perfect man to take over.

Palmer told Football League World exclusively his thoughts on the situation at Stoke: "It's very difficult to talk about who should replace Schumacher because you need to know what are they looking for? There’s now a transition at the club and I know they want to achieve success, but it's then difficult to look at the managers that they're going to look for.

"Who's out of work now that they wouldn't have to pay compensation for? Or are they going to go and pay compensation to get Ruben Selles, the Reading boss, who I believe is an early candidate for the job, or Dave Challinor, who's done magnificently well at Stockport County, but I'm sure Stockport County fans would not thank me for saying that. But he's done really well in taking the Hatters from the National League to the top of League One.

"But any manager you bring in you’re going to need to give him time. One manager's name that springs to mind is Tony Mowbray. I spoke to Tony a few weeks ago, and he'd like to get back in there," he said.

"I mean, he's fully recovered from his scare and that's great news for football. He's a great bloke, a great footballing bloke, and he's experienced. He knows how to get the job done. But like I said, any manager’s going to need time, and they've got a young squad who need a bit of experience, so you’ll need a bit of time.

"Results are going to be up and down and maybe Tony Mowbray might be the one that they need here, to build the football club. We've seen with him at Sunderland that he's worked with young players."

Tony Mowbray All-Time Managerial Stats (TransferMarkt)* Matches 851 Wins 348 Draws 202 Losses 301 Goals For 1283 Goals Against 1119 *Stats correct as of 16/09/24

Palmer continued: "They’ve got a lot of young players and Tony's been well renowned for working and developing young players. Jon Walters is coming out and saying that these young players need an identity. They need to move forward with that, and they're looking for a manager who could do that, so you know.

"If Tony Mowbray’s in the frame, then he’s available now, and obviously you haven't got to pay any money for him. He would be an ideal replacement, in my opinion."

Mowbray's time at Sunderland was excellent

Although the 60-year-old's time at Birmingham was cut short, it was at Sunderland where he has most recently proven his managerial nous.

He took the Black Cats to the play-offs in 2022/23, an achievement that has perhaps gone under the radar due to their failure to reach the final, losing to Luton Town.

Nevertheless, Mowbray proved that he is able to work with a young squad, taking them over after six games, following their promotion from League One the previous season.

He guided Sunderland to sixth in his one full year in charge, and despite the success of that campaign, he was sacked last December.

Mowbray's track record is superb, and he would be a shrewd appointment at Stoke to carry the team forward.