Although nothing has been agreed, the potential transfer of Tom Cannon to Stoke City will be welcome news to fans of the Potters, as they look to add to their arsenal.

Leicester City are seemingly willing to let Cannon depart, with Championship side, Stoke, seriously interested in the striker. However, the deal is unlikely to go ahead until the Foxes have secured some signings of their own.

With several injuries in their forward line, Steve Cooper is unlikely to let Cannon leave until they have found a replacement. With Jamie Vardy already out, Patson Daka has joined him on the treatment table.

Steve Cooper's side have already made a bid of £23.2 million for Panathinaikos forward, Fotis Ioannidis, as per the Daily Mail. According to Fabrizio Romano, Leicester have an agreement in place to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward, Adam Hlozek.

The Foxes will be looking to bring in at least one forward before the transfer window closes, which will mean Cannon can depart for Stoke. In bringing in Cannon, he could strike up a deadly partnership with Sam Gallagher, who was signed from Blackburn Rovers.

Cannon could prove to be a real coup for Stoke

Having risen through the ranks at Everton, Cannon was never given a fair shot at Goodison Park. The striker played just two Premier League games, totalling 23 minutes, before being loaned out to Preston North End.

At Preston, Cannon started to show his potential and scored eight times in twenty Championship appearances for the club. Such was his promise, that Leicester took a gamble on the Irishman and signed him for a fee believed to be £7.5 million.

However, at Leicester, Cannon struggled for minutes and was unable to make his mark. In fairness, the forward missed a large chunk of the season through injury and was up against the likes of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Tom Cannon's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton 4 0 0 Preston North End 21 8 1 Leicester City 16 3 2

Despite his recent struggles, Cannon has shown that he can deliver goals in the Championship, and the Irishman will be desperate to prove himself again by going out on loan. Following their 17th place finish last season, Cannon could be just what the Potters need to fire them up the table.

Cannon and Gallagher could strike a lethal partnership

In signing Cannon, he could strike up a lethal partnership with Gallagher, who has already signed from Blackburn. The experienced striker joined on a three-year deal and will lead the line for the Potters this season.

The Potters endured their worst season in ten years in the 2023/24 campaign and are looking to stop their slide down the Championship table. Much of the Potters' struggles came in front of goal, with Andre Vidigal finishing as their top scorer with six goals.

With Schumacher looking to add firepower, Gallagher and Cannon would be a significant improvement on the Potters' previous options. At 28, Gallagher has an abundance of Championship experience under his belt, with 50 goals in 265 appearances.

In playing Cannon and Gallagher together, Schumacher would be making a real statement of intent. The duo could prove to be a handful for their opponents as the Potters seek to up their goal tally from last season's 49.

With Schumacher in his first full season at Stoke, having left his post at Plymouth Argyle last season, he is looking to make his mark on the Potters.

The striker position is an area the club must improve due to their lack of goals last season, with Gallagher already through the door.

With the club looking to bring in Cannon, he and Gallagher could strike up a deadly partnership in the Championship.