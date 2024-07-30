This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have been urged to fend off competition from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and successfully strike a deal for Cardiff City's Ryan Wintle, who is poised to depart the Welsh capital in the coming weeks.

As per a recent reveal from Darren Witcoop via his X account, Stoke and Blackburn are "considering moves" for the Bluebirds midfielder.

Despite featuring for Erol Bulut's side in the Championship on 42 occasions during the 2023/24 campaign and signing a fresh three-year contract only last year, Wintle has been made available for transfer at the Cardiff City Stadium and looks set to complete a move away before the window is up.

Cardiff are making wholesale changes in midfield amid their ongoing pursuit of Manchester City's Alex Robertson, while Stoke have received interest in Lewis Baker and Josh Laurent from Blackburn and Sivasspor respectively.

Stoke City fan pundit offers Ryan Wintle verdict

Steven Schumacher's present midfield options appear rather thin and will only be even weaker if Baker and Laurent end up moving on.

With that in mind, Football League World's resident Potters fan pundit Sam Harrison has emphasised the importance of instilling sufficient squad depth, which he believes would be supplemented with the arrival of Wintle.

"Now one of the positions I definitely think Stoke need to bring in is that midfield role, it's more of an eight or a 10 - an advanced midfielder that we do need to cover," Sam told Football League World.

"But of course with Ryan Wintle, he can play either in the six or an eight role, so a player who can play either way in the midfield could be key for us.

"A bit more of a squad depth player but also someone with a lot of quality in all fairness, I've been looking through and a lot of Cardiff fans are not too sure on what the dislike is for him, so could it just be that a move to a different club is something he needs where he can kick on in his career?

"I think in that one it could be a loan or permanent. For me, we might go in on a permanent if, of course he's not in Cardiff's plans. Will the deal only get finalised if Cardiff know they'll get something financial out of it?

"But midfield wise, we do definitely need to cover and bring more players in, of course Josh Laurent and Lewis Baker having the rumours around that they might be leaving the club - whether that will finalise or even happen I'm not too sure.

"Wintle is definitely one that brings that cover, it means we've got players there in a 46-game Championship season.

"Ben Pearson is currently injured which means it's probably between Jordan Thompson and Wouter Burger for a number six (role), so bringing in another number six brings in the squad depth that Stoke desperately need in midfield.

Stoke City must remember Ryan Wintle, Erol Bulut dilemma

Sam is right to laud Wintle as a player with the reliability and experience to provide a useful squad option. However, it's hard to see the player in question being satisfied with undertaking a bit-part role given he's set to leave Cardiff after disputes with Bulut over his playing time.

Speaking to BBC Sport Wales last week, Bulut said of the 27-year-old: "I was clear that I am not planning with him this season. Ryan is a good player and is a player who wants to play every single minute.

"So I think there we had our problems. With a team existing on 27, 28 players, sometimes a manager has to rotate and I think the players have to accept that. I think there we had our issues a little bit.

"He is a good player and for sure he will have offers where he can sign a contract and can continue with his career."

Wintle was left out of the traveling party for Cardiff's pre-season trip to Austria, from which they've since returned ahead of Wednesday's penultimate outing at home to League One side Reading.

Whether he features against the Royals or in Cardiff's away fixture at Bristol Rovers on the weekend may well offer a further indication of how soon he could be moving on from the club.

Ryan Wintle's 23/24 stats for Cardiff City, as per FotMob Appearances 44 Goals 3 Assists 4

Make no mistake about it, though, playing week-in, week-out will be a non-negotiable for the former Crewe Alexandra midfielder.

He's 27 now - a prime age, of course - and after being an ever-present for Cardiff across the last two and a half years while even captaining the side on occasion, it's inconceivable that he'll go elsewhere intent on simply making up the numbers.

However, there are question marks about whether he really offers the progressive, ball-carrying profile that Stoke would benefit from in midfield alongside Burger.

He's certainly steady, but he doesn't offer anything new to the Stoke midfield to really justify a potential claim to a starting berth and for that reason, the Potters may be better served by looking elsewhere.