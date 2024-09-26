This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Narcis Pelach must find the right balance with Stoke City talent Sol Sidibe as the midfielder looks to make his mark on the first-team.

The 17-year-old is highly-rated by the Potters, and, having made his debut last season, he is now involved in the squad on a regular basis.

Given his talent, it has been claimed the likes of Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea are all tracking Sidibe, who is the son of former favourite Mama.

Sol Sidibe can flourish at Stoke City

However, Sidibe committed his future to Stoke earlier this year as he signed a three-year contract as he turned professional, so there is unlikely to be major panic at the club about him potentially leaving just now.

Yet, the Potters will need to have a clear plan for Sidibe’s progression, and it will be intriguing to see what role he plays under Narcis Pelach.

Some will hope the new boss builds his team around Sidibe, and the other young talents at the club, but that would obviously be putting a big responsibility on the teenager.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Sam was adamant that Pelach must manage Sidibe carefully if he is to fulfil his potential.

"I think with Sol Sidibe, it’s one of them where you just have to find that balance between playing him, and giving him the chance which he has taken. I think he’s a fine individual, a great player, and he has lived up to the potential that a lot of coaches at Stoke clearly know that he’s got.

"It’s finding that balance between giving him that game time and giving him the chance that he deserves and that he has taken in the games that he has had. But, also not overworking him and giving him the demand that he has to play week in, week out.

"I do think Pelach, compared to Schumacher, right now, has more options in that defensive midfield and central midfield area. The likes of Tatsuki Seko, Jordan Thompson, Wouter Burger, are players, like Burger and Seko, in the last two seasons that we have brought in.

"So, I think it’s more a matter of competition for places. All have quality, but I think they have individual abilities, and I think Sidibe is one that if you bring him off the bench, he can break the line, get on the ball and actually get us up the pitch. Sidibe is confident in doing that, and he is composed in doing that.

"For me, he is someone that should be consistently involved this season, but I do think there is a lot more competition for places now. So, he’s not a guaranteed starter, but he should be on the bench every single week."

Sol Sidibe must be managed properly

There’s always a temptation to throw a youngster in, as it will certainly be what the fans want, but, as stated above, Pelach has to find the right balance.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 16 Hull City 6 -2 6 17 Stoke City 6 -5 6 18 Millwall 6 0 5

His background in coaching suggests he will know exactly how to manage Sidibe, and whilst he won’t want to expose him too quickly to the Championship, he will also acknowledge that the youngster can contribute to the side right now.

Ultimately, it’s a fantastic position for Stoke to be in, as they have a player who is arguably one of the best in the country for his age, which is why some of the biggest clubs in the world are trying to sign him.

He was an unused substitute in Pelach’s first game, and it’s fair to say the team didn’t perform to a high level, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was included for the weekend trip to Middlesbrough.

Then, it’s on the player to show what he can do, but there can’t be big pressure on the lad as though he will solve all of Stoke’s problems right now.

So, it’s one to monitor, but everyone connected to the club should be excited to see what Sidibe can do for the Potters in the years to come.