Highlights Stoke City are struggling amid a relegation battle despite recent Championship mid-table finishes.

Technical director Ricky Martin was sacked.

A mix of permanent and loan signings under Martin has mostly failed to make an impact at Stoke.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are a club in disarray at present - and the sacking of technical director Ricky Martin only goes to show that there is something not quite right at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have been used to mid-table obscurity in the Championship ever since their plummet down to the second-tier following relegation in 2017/18, finishing consistently in between 14th and 16th in every single season since. But this season promises to be a lot worse, having won just nine games all season and with no signs of improving, the Potters are in a real relegation battle.

With technical director Martin leaving the club this week, audible concerns have been sparked by fans - though Football League World's Stoke fan pundit has given a reason as to why Stoke are doing so poorly this season.

Reaction to Ricky Martin sacking

Speaking to Football League World, Stoke pundit Ben Rowley gave his thoughts on Martin's departure - admitting that he was at fault for Stoke's horrific campaign.

Rowley said:“I would say the fact that he has left and Stoke have had to hire an interim in his place just shows that Stoke really needed to get him out. That’s weird after 15 months of service, but he’s brought 24 signings to the club and less than half a dozen have actually worked out at the club. The atmosphere around the club has been bad for a long time.

“The culture is really what is letting this club down, and actually, maybe some of those signings would work out if the club was a better place to be. He’s responsible for all of that, and he’s responsible for one of the worst seasons we’ve seen at Stoke for the last 20 seasons.

“On that basis, he’s right to go. It’s a vote of confidence for Steven Schumacher, but we’ll see who comes in to replace him, and maybe they will have different ideas for the manager.”

Ricky Martin's Stoke transfer deals

Joining the club in November 2022, Martin has had three transfer windows in Staffordshire. His first window was cashless, but he did bring in five loan signings in the form of Matija Sarkic, Bersant Celina, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ben Pearson and Axel Tuanzebe - who, in that season, it’s only fair to say that Hoever and Pearson were successes.

A summer transfer window is always going to be one where the recruitment team are judged, and the signings of Pearson, Enda Stevens, Michael Rose, Daniel Johnson, Lynden Gooch and Ciaran Clark on permanent deals offered strong Championship experience on paper.

Further signings such as Andre Vidigal, Ryan Mmaee, Nikola Jojic, Wouter Burger and Mehdi Lewis showed Stoke were adept at testing the European market, and a chance of career revival for Aston Villa man Wesley saw a vast number of incomings over the summer.

And that’s without loan signings; Hoever returned on a temporary basis, alongside fellow Wolves man Chiquinho, Irish duo Mark Travers and Luke McNally and Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic.

Meanwhile, in the January window, Martin brought in Million Manhoef, Daniel Iversen, Niall Ennis and Luke Cundle - though the jury is still out on that quartet.

Who has impressed since joining Stoke City under Ricky Martin

It’s fair to say that very little of these deals worked out. Vidigal is probably the best of those signings in terms of value and performance, Mmaee has done just about enough to warrant his £1.75million fee, and Burger looks a steely addition in midfield for the years to come.

Looking beyond that, you really do struggle to see where Stoke have gone right in the recruitment game this season - and it’s perhaps no wonder that Martin has been shown the exit door. He evidently hasn't got the culture lined up with the players he's brought in and that again is a reason for the vitriol that surrounds the club, as Ben suggests.