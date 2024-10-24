This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City have been urged to resist any potential offers for Million Manhoef, who has impressed ever since his arrival at the start of the year and could find himself subjected to transfer interest when the January window rolls around.

It has been a typically inconsistent season at the Bet 365 Stadium thus far, with Stoke once again flattering to deceive.

Having already made an early exchange in the dugout by sacking Steven Schumacher for Narcis Pelach in September, expectation is high in the Potteries.

However, Stoke have been largely hit-and-miss, winning three, drawing three and losing five of their opening eleven encounters in the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

After putting newly-promoted Portsmouth to the sword in a spectacular 6-1 rout before the international break, which represented Stoke's biggest league victory since the famous thrashing of Liverpool by the same scoreline all the way back in 2015, the Potters have been held to a draw in each of their last three matches against Swansea, Norwich and Bristol City.

Million Manhoef's start to the season at Stoke City

Despite Stoke's inconsistency in the early exchanges, Manhoef has yet again proved to be a real source of excitement. The Dutch youth international, who joined Stoke from Vitesse mid-way through the previous season, instantly impressed upon his arrival last term and has continued in a similar vein for 24/25.

Manhoef has added two goals to his stat-line in Championship action from nine games, while scoring twice in the EFL Cup.

Million Manhoef's 24/25 Championship stats for Stoke City as of October 24, via FotMob Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 2 Chances created 16 Successful dribbles 19

Notably, he recently received plaudits for his strike in the draw against Norwich, earning a point for his side with a sensational, inch-perfect curled effort into the top-left corner.

The 22-year-old's displays have been largely encouraging away from simply the goals, though, with his quick feet and confident ball-carrying qualities making him a continued threat for opposing full-backs.

Stokesupporters have warmed to Manhoef, a player who can bring that special X-Factor, drift past opponents with ease and win matches on his own when at full-throttle.

Stoke City told to avoid losing Million Manhoef in 2025

Ahead of January, it would come as no real surprise to see interest beginning to generate in Manhoef's signature, which was reportedly courted by Championship rivals Leeds United back in the summer in their bid to replace Crysencio Summerville.

Thankfully for Stoke, Manhoef ended up staying put and they will hope the same scenario plays out in the winter window, with the prospect of losing the talented winger just a year on from his arrival certainly one worth avoiding.

We asked our resident Potters fan pundit, Sam Harrison, to name one player his side simply cannot afford to lose in January if interest was to emerge, and he went with Manhoef.

"I think there are a number of players with potential that are key and fantastic assets, but you've got to think about their progression and development and know that they can progress better elsewhere if they move on," Sam told Football League World.

"In terms of January, Manhoef's a big one and I'm stuck between him and [Bae] Junho, yes you can get other wingers of a similar standard but in the long-term, there's a plan there with them.

"I'm probably going to say Manhoef right now, him and Viktor Johansson have been the players of the season so far. I just think what he brings to the team, that magic and that bit of flair, and even against Norwich his quality that he brought to the table obviously gained us a point.

"So right now, if we were to lose anybody I wouldn't want to lose Manhoef."