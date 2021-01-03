Stoke City to rival Swansea City in race for Premier League forward

Stoke City are ready to rival Swansea City as they look to do a loan deal for Southampton’s Michael Obafemi this month.

It had been reported earlier today that the Welsh side were hoping to finalise a deal for the Ireland international, who has been on the fringes with the Saints this season.

And, whilst Swansea’s interest is genuine, Sun reporter Tom Barclay has confirmed this afternoon that Michael O’Neill also wants to sign the 20-year-old.

“Regarding talk of Michael Obafemi and a possible Swansea loan, understand Stoke are also keen on the Southampton youngster.”

Obafemi has made just one league appearance this season, after featuring in 21 games, getting three goals, in the previous campaign.

It’s no surprise that the Potters are looking for additional options up top, as finding the back of the net has been a major problem for the team at times this season.

An injury to Tyrese Campbell has seriously harmed Stoke’s promotion prospects, with the youngster still their top scorer in the league despite missing the past six Championship fixtures.

The verdict

You’d have to say that Obafemi looks like the ideal signing for either Stoke or Swansea.

Both need more depth up front, but a lack of goals is particularly an issue for the Potters after Campbell’s injury. The Southampton man would be the perfect replacement in the sense that he would also give them a threat in behind with his pace.

So, O’Neill will be desperate for Stoke to win the race for the striker, as it would be a major coup for them.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.