Stoke City to rival Spanish duo for European talent

Stoke City are among a host of clubs who are monitoring highly-rated Italian keeper Salvatore Trezza.

The 18-year-old is currently playing in Serie D for AC Campodarsego, and his performances have caught the eye, with Tutto Mercato Web claiming that interest from across Europe has emerged.

They state that the Potters are ready to rival Spanish duo Granada and Malaga for the stopper, whilst Luzern, Grasshopper Zurich and Brescia have also been keeping tabs on Trezza.

Whilst he isn’t playing at a high standard currently, the update explains how the keeper has been one of the outstanding performers in the Italian fourth tier, and he is ready to make a step up.

Should Stoke win the race to land the teenager, it’s highly likely that he would join up with the U23 side initially, as he will then hope to progress into the first team in the years to come.

The goalkeeping department at the Bet365 Stadium is quite strong now, with England youth international Josef Bursik and Blondy Nna Noukeu two young talents on their books.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Stoke City midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Potters fan?

1 of 20 How many times have the club won the FA Cup? Zero 1 2 3

The verdict

This is an unusual transfer story as there won’t be many Serie D players that Stoke have been linked with in the past!

Going from the clubs that are after Trezza it suggests he is a talented keeper and someone who is ready to take the next step in his career.

From Stoke’s perspective, it’s good for the fans to see the recruitment team are looking all over Europe for players, and it will be interesting to see if they can finalise this deal.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.