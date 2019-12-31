Stoke City to face Championship competition as they chase midfielder

Stoke City are going to be rivalled by Blackburn and Wigan in the race for Jordan Thompson as Michael O’Neill looks to strengthen his squad.

Football Insider have claimed that the Potters were leading the race for the Blackpool midfielder ahead of the window opening, however interest from the fellow Championship sides has complicated the matter.

Thompson has been a key performer for the League One side this season and his form for the Tangerines over the years prompted O’Neill to hand him his Northern Ireland debut last year and he has gone on to play seven times for his country since.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer, although Blackpool do have an option to extend that deal by 12 months but even so, they will be aware this could be the last chance to get a fee that reflects the players value instead of letting his deal run down.

Bringing in midfield reinforcements is sure to be a priority for the new Potters boss in the window, with Badou Ndiaye set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor in the New Year and there are also doubts about Peter Etebo’s future.

The verdict

Even though Blackburn would be able to offer Thompson a shot at the play-offs this season, Stoke would surely hope to win the race for Thompson due to O’Neill.

The pair have worked together before and the fact he gave him his international debut must be a significant factor in this.

Ultimately though, it will be down to agreeing a fee and if the new boss wants the midfielder then the board need to do all they can to finalise this transfer swiftly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.