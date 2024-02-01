Highlights Stoke City are open to offers for Ryan Mmaee to fund late transfer activity.

The club is looking to strengthen their attacking options due to struggles in front of goal.

Stoke's previous summer signings have not led to the expected progress, prompting the need for immediate changes.

Stoke City are reportedly willing to listen to offers for summer signing Ryan Mmaee in order to fund late transfer business.

According to Teamtalk, the Potters are welcoming offers for the 26-year-old as they look to strengthen Steven Schumacher’s side before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Mmaee signed for the club last summer in a deal worth a reported £3.4 million from Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

The forward has made 20 appearances for the club so far this season, most recently featuring from the bench in a 3-1 loss to Sunderland last weekend.

Mmaee has been a starter for Schumacher since his arrival as manager, but he could yet green light his swift exit from the Bet365 Stadium this winter.

Stoke City’s late transfer plans

It was previously reported that Stoke were looking to offload the trio of Ben Pearson, Lewis Baker and Daniel Johnson, but no acceptable offers have yet been received for any of them.

New manager Schumacher is hoping to add two new attacking options to his squad before the 11pm deadline this evening.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss is looking to add both pace and goals to his frontline, with the Potters struggling in front of goal this campaign.

D’Margio Wright Phillips is set to leave the club, but they are also welcoming offers for the likes of Mmaee.

Related Stoke City set to move player on before Thursday's 11pm deadline Stoke City winger D'Margio Wright-Phillips is reportedly set to leave the club for Belgian side Beerschot before the transfer window closes.

Stoke are hoping to raise funds and improve their financial position as they chase new recruits.

According to Football Insider, the second tier side have also rejected an offer for Tyrese Campbell from Serie A side Hellas Verona.

The striker is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and now looks set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer unless a new deal can be agreed.

Stoke signed as many as 19 new players in the summer, but have struggled to compete as expected in the Championship, leading to a change in coach in December.

Stoke City league position

Schumacher’s side sit 19th in the second division table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The gap to the play-off places is 12 points, with 17 games remaining in the campaign.

Stoke will be hoping to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle, with Schumacher arriving having earned a positive reputation for his work with the Pilgrims.

He guided the club back to the Championship last season by securing the League One title with an impressive 100-point tally.

Next up for his new team is a home game against league leaders Leicester City on 3 February.

Damning indictment of summer business

Stoke signed so many players in the summer, but have made so little progress.

Looking to cash in on the likes of Mmaee already is a damning indictment of their business in the previous window.

Schumacher is looking to put his stamp on the team now, for better or worse.

Perhaps Stoke would be better off waiting until the summer to assess their squad situation given their position in the table, but getting in some signings now may help the new manager in getting the team playing his style of play more quickly.

It’s a difficult spot for the club because of the investment they made last summer, this is not a sustainable way to run the team’s recruitment strategy.