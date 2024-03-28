Highlights Stick with Schumacher - past success, just needs time.

Pressure on Schumacher all the same - Stoke fears relegation.

Stay up, keep Schumacher - need to give him more time.

EFL pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that Stoke City should stick with Steven Schumacher, regardless of whether they stay up or get relegated.

The Potters started the season with Alex Neil in charge, but he was sacked in December having failed to win any of his last six games.

Schumacher was his replacement, arriving from their Championship rivals Plymouth Argyle. He had won League One with Argyle the previous season, so had a good pedigree as an up-and-coming young manager.

Having gone unbeaten in his first five league games in charge, they have now lost eight of their last 11 games.

Their poor form has put pressure on Schumacher already, with Stoke fearing relegation to League One. They are currently sitting in 19th position in the Championship table, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Palmer backs Schumacher at Stoke

Palmer exclusively told FLW: “Steven Schumacher joined Stoke City after having a fantastic time at Plymouth, winning League One to take Plymouth up to the Championship. He was then headhunted by Stoke City, who have been going through a terrible period. Their form has not been great. They are two points outside the relegation spots as we speak. But they have won two games in their last four.

“I think, like I said at the time, I don’t think Schumacher should be sacked, I think he should be given time, he has proven he is a good manager, he proves he knows what he is doing, he just needs some time, but what he has got to do this season is keep Stoke up.

“Should they get relegated, I think, given that Steve has got a side promoted from League One to the Championship, that Stoke should stick with him, and I think that is what needs to happen. The hierarchy need to keep their nerve and hopefully, Steve will get the points to keep Stoke up, and they can kick on next season. But obviously, if they get relegated there will be question marks over whether Steven Schumacher should be sacked, but in my opinion, they should keep him and stick with him.

“I think Stoke will stay up, and then Steve will kick on with Stoke at the other end of the table.”

Schumacher should be given more time

Schumacheer has only been at the Bet365 Stadium for just over three months, and he has struggled like many of the managers that preceded him.

Stoke have been a club that has always spent and backed their managers in an attempt to return to the Premier League, after getting relegated in 2018.

But they are renowned for not giving their managers enough time. Now they have a young manager in Schumacher, they need to make sure he is given time to improve the squad in the summer.

Obviously, the priority is to stay up right now, but Stoke have the quality to steer themselves well clear of the bottom three come May.

If Schumacher can guide them to safety, even if that is scraping over the line, he has to be given the summer to implement his own ideas onto the team.