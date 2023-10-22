Highlights Stoke City has seen a major transformation in their squad with the addition of 17 new players, resulting in a whole new look for the team.

Despite a promising start at Stoke City, Lewis Baker has become a bit-part player under manager Alex Neil and has yet to feature this season due to injury.

With the arrival of new midfield signings and the uncertainty of his future, it seems likely that Baker may leave Stoke City in search of regular game-time to salvage his career at a higher level.

After four straight years of bottom-half Championship finishes, Stoke City underwent their most radical transformation in a long, long time in the summer of 2023.

Many expected the Potters to win promotion straight back to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season, and they spent plenty of money trying to make that a reality, but many managers tried and failed to get the Staffordshire back into promotion contention.

Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones and Michael O'Neill all had their crack at the job, but since last August it has been Alex Neil who is trying to get to grips with the situation at the Bet365 Stadium.

With a squad that on the whole wasn't his own, Neil saw Stoke finish in 16th position once more, and then when the summer came the major reshuffle began.

Taking the failed short loan stint of Chiquinho out of the equation, City completed the additions of 17 new players on permanent and loan deals in the summer transfer window, giving their squad a whole new feel and look to it.

It has left barely any Stoke players who were contracted to the club last season among Neil's options, with the count-up at the end of the window showing just nine senior players who were there on a full-time basis in 2022-23 - two of those were reserve goalkeepers as well.

Some of those are still very much part of Neil's thinking, but one player who doesn't seem to be anymore is Lewis Baker.

What has happened to Lewis Baker?

Baker promised a lot in his early career at Chelsea, and at the age of 18 he'd made his senior debut for the Blues and was in their first-team squad for the 2014-15 season.

Like many youngsters at Stamford Bridge though over the years, Baker went on a catalogue of loan moves away from Chelsea, which saw him play for eight different teams in four different countries.

Baker probably never expected to make his second Chelsea appearances eight years after his first, but that came in January 2022 against Chesterfield in the FA Cup, and one week later he was sold to Stoke City so that he could really kick-start his career at the age of 26.

And as far as starts to a career go at a club, Baker couldn't have done much better as he scored eight times in 21 appearances for the Potters in the second half of the 2021-22 season, and when he was named captain by O'Neill for the 2022-23 season, the midfielder probably thought that he was finally going to make something of himself at a good level.

Weekly wages: Stoke City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Since the second half of last season though under Alex Neil, Baker has been a bit-part player, coming off the bench a lot for cameo appearances in the final few months, and he has still not been seen during the current campaign due to the fact he underwent knee surgery in pre-season.

You get the feeling though that even if Baker was fit and available, he wouldn't be getting much of a look-in under Neil.

Is Lewis Baker likely to leave Stoke City in the near future?

The Scot signed a number of new players for that area of the pitch this summer, with Ben Pearson, Daniel Johnson and Wouter Burger all arriving to add to the likes of Jordan Thompson and Josh Laurent, there's probably no situation - unless there is a massive injury crisis soon - where Baker gets much game-time.

Baker's contract at Stoke runs out in June 2024, meaning going into the January transfer window, the 28-year-old could be looking for a new club if he wants to salvage his career at a decent level.

If Neil remains in charge at Stoke for the foreseeable future then that increases the likelihood of Baker being on the periphary of first-team action when fit, so it just feels as though the writing is on the wall for a player that offered such promise in the first few months of his time at City.