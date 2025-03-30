A natural goalscorer up front is often key to securing promotion, but for Stoke City, even having one of the third tier's best strikers in Peter Thorne wasn’t enough to escape the division.

Now 51 years old, Thorne came through the academy at Blackburn Rovers. However, with Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton leading the line at the time, opportunities for him were limited.

This led him to seek a new club, and in 1995, he joined Swindon Town in pursuit of his breakthrough in men's football.

He certainly made an impression, enjoying two and a half successful - albeit injury-plagued - seasons with the Robins before setting off in search of a fresh challenge.

That is when the Potters arrived and then-manager Chic Bates forked out £500,000 for his services. Stoke had just finished mid-table in the second tier, but were hoping that their summer additions, including Thorne, would get them to the top flight.

Unfortunately, that never materialised, and for City, it was the start of a downward spiral. On a personal level, however, Thorne flourished in Staffordshire, establishing himself as one of the Football League’s most prolific goalscorers.

Peter Thorne's brilliance at Stoke

Thorne’s impact at Stoke was immediate. Despite the Potters struggling in the 1997-98 season, the striker more than held his own and across 36 first division games, netted 12 goals as he looked to keep them alive in the second tier.

Unfortunately, his contribution wasn't enough and Stoke were relegated alongside Reading and Manchester City, condemning them to the third tier of English football.

This decline in status came with heightened expectations from supporters, but their first season in the third tier proved disappointing - for both the club and Thorne. Finishing just outside the play-off places, the striker managed only nine goals.

However, the following year he returned and found himself in full flow. He notched an impressive 24 goals in the league, an extraordinary achievement that saw him finish as the club’s top scorer. Yet, despite his heroics in front of goal, Stoke once again failed to make the step-up as they fell in the play-off semi-final, losing to Gillingham.

The 2000-01 season saw more of the same. Thorne continued to find the net with regularity, but Stoke once again faltered when it mattered most. Their campaign ended in yet another play-off disappointment, this time against Walsall, leaving both the player and the club frustrated at their inability to capitalise on their potential.

Stoke netted a healthy fee for Thorne

Unfortunately, Thorne's exploits were beginning to attract attention, and after scoring four goals in the opening five games of the 2001-02 season, he was courted by Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds had just been promoted from the division below and were keen to invest in securing their place in the higher tier. With Thorne a clear target, they made an irresistible offer of £1.8 million, which was promptly accepted by the Potters.

Peter Thorne Stoke City Record Apperances 168 Minutes 13,735 Goals 70

In a surprising turn of events, despite the void left by his departure, Stoke managed to secure promotion, overcoming Thorne's Cardiff in the play-off semi-final before defeating Brentford 2-0 at the Millennium Stadium.

The striker’s play-off heartbreak was finally ended the following season when, at the fourth time of asking, he helped the Bluebirds secure promotion to the first division (now the Championship).

Thorne’s story at Stoke is one of brilliance tempered by misfortune, as the striker became an unfortunate victim of circumstances in his pursuit of promotion.