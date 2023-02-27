Stoke City team news: The players set to miss Brighton FA Cup match on Tuesday

Stoke City’s up and down season continued at the weekend as they lost to Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship, leaving them 17th in the league table.

It’s not been a massively successful season for the Potters once again and they’ll be looking forward to when it comes to a close, at least in terms of the league.

On the cup front, though, they still have the chance of having some joy with them in FA Cup action this week against Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Seagulls will be favourites for the clash, of course, with them playing some really nice stuff so far this year in the top flight but Stoke can see this one as a free swing and away from the pressures of league football they might be able to loosen up a little bit and give Albion some problems.

In terms of team news for this clash, then, here’s the latest concerning Stoke:

Nick Powell remains out due to a serious knee injury, whilst defender Axel Tuanzebe is also a doubt thanks to a leg issue.

On the upside, Josh Tymon made a return from an ankle injury in the game against Millwall at the weekend and he could be in contention to feature for the Potters again against the Premier League side.

Other than that, it just remains to be seen how much rotation Stoke employ for this game as they look to prioritise for the final weeks of the campaign.

In the league they look set to finish mid-table, so perhaps that will influence selection.

Stoke beat Hartlepool United and Stevenage to get to this point in the competition this year, whilst Brighton saw off Middlesbrough and then beat Liverpool.

The Seagulls are going to naturally represent a step up in quality compared to what the Potters have faced so far this season in the FA Cup, then, but ultimately you have to play these sides eventually if you’re going to go really deep in the competition.

It’s going to be a fascinating game to watch, then, with a step closer to Wembley on offer for the winner.