Stoke City team news emerges ahead of Cardiff City clash

Stoke will fancy themselves as potential promotion contenders this year and to get back up towards the top six, they’ll need to get an important three points against Cardiff this weekend.

The good news for the Potters is that they should have Joe Allen available for selection again, with Michael O’Neill telling the club’s official website that the player ‘has trained for the last two days’ and will be in contention.

Michael O’Neill’s team have had to make do without the former Liverpool midfielder for their last tie in midweek but he has featured in 11 Championship games so far this year and could manage another at the weekend.

The 31-year-old has looked as solid as ever for Stoke in the centre of the field, so having the Welshman available for selection will be a big help in the club getting that win over Cardiff that they will be desperate for.

However, there is some bad news for Potters fans. Alfie Doughty has looked a decent addition for the team since his move from Charlton in January but he’ll be ruled out of action for the tie against Cardiff.

Sam Clucas also looks unlikely to play a part for the Potters, with the player last having featured in competitive action for the side in their loss to Bournemouth.

However, Michael O’Neill has some more than capable replacements who can step in for those still on the sidelines and with Joe Allen able to play again in the league this weekend, it is certainly a boost for Stoke as they look to try and get back towards the top six.

The Verdict

Stoke have looked one of the better teams this year and will be considered one of the favourites for at least a play-off spot. Against Cardiff this weekend, they will fancy their chances of getting a positive result, especially while the Bluebirds are without a manager.

Having Joe Allen available again is good, as his experience can be invaluable in the middle of the field for the Potters. As for the injuries, they will certainly be a miss for Michael O’Neill but the manager should be able to find adequate replacements in his Stoke squad.