Stoke City are keen on a move for Millwall full-back Danny McNamara, according to new reports, as the Potters look to add to their defensive ranks this month.

Stoke are still yet to sign any players so far in the January window, with the deadline creeping ever closer and recently-appointed boss Mark Robins surely wanting to add some of his own signings to a squad that lacks depth in most areas.

They have moved to recall both Lewis Baker and Nathan Lowe from their respective loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Walsall, but their January business is believed to be likely to take place closer to the deadline, due to their struggles regarding profit and sustainability (PSR) and financial fair play (FFP) rules.

With that said, they have been linked with interest in versatile Lions defender McNamara, who has impressed in recent seasons at The Den, but has struggled for minutes so far this term behind the likes of Joe Bryan, Ryan Leonard and Murray Wallace.

Stoke tracking Danny McNamara ahead of potential January move

According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, the Potters are keen to sign McNamara from Alex Neil's side this month, with boss Robins clearly aiming to bolster his backline with Championship experience and quality.

Nixon states that Stoke could take the Republic of Ireland youth international on loan for the second-half of the season, or even try to land him on a permanent transfer for a small fee, as Millwall may be open to selling due to him losing his place in the team recently.

Danny McNamara's Millwall career statistics Appearances 148 Goals 2 Assists 4 Stats as per transfermarkt

McNamara has missed recent games due to injury after he picked up a knee issue last month, but while he is now seemingly back fit, he still remained on the Lions' bench last time out against Hull City.

McNamara's signing makes a lot of sense for Stoke right now

Stoke are currently in the midst of a relegation battle, and while boss Robins aims to guide his side away from the bottom three in the second-half of the campaign, he is currently having to contend with numerous injury issues to his defenders.

The Potters entered this season with Junior Tchamadeu as their only recognised right-back, with Ben Wilmot and Lynden Gooch also able to play there if needed, and while the Cameroon international has been solid in recent months, he could certainly do with some competition going forward in case he is injured or loses form.

McNamara is a right-back by trade, but he can also play at left-back, which likely massively appeals to the Potters, as Eric Bocat is currently sidelined, and Enda Stevens is injury-prone at 34-years-old.

Whether Millwall would be happy to let him leave is a different story, as while he has only made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this term, with just seven league starts, it would also leave them short at full-back, and probably in need of signing a new defender as a result.

He has a wealth of experience in the second-tier, particularly considering he is only 26-years-old, so it seems like a sensible signing for Stoke to make in the coming weeks as they search for cheap additions that could improve on what they already have, but whether a move is sanctioned by the Lions to a fellow Championship side remains to be seen.